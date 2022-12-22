Wild & Scenic Film Festival announces 2023 lineup

The South Yuba River Citizens League’s (SRYCL) Wild & Scenic Film Festival has unveiled its full 2023 lineup, featuring more than 100 environmental and adventure films, for the 21 annual installment of the event happening Feb. 16-21, 2023.
“After two years of virtual festing, the Wild & Scenic Film Festival returns as an in-person event featuring many mainstay elements of the past, including the fun 3D film session on Thursday evening and the beloved Saturday Morning Kids Films session,” read a release issued by SRYCL. “One of the nation’s largest environmental and adventure film festivals, attendees will enjoy a wide variety of award-winning films about nature, activism, and adventure. The 2023 edition will feature a program including 23 features and 105 short films, continuing to bring together top filmmakers, activists, and social innovators to inspire environmental awareness and action.”
Films to be screened during the February event will include “Devil Put the Coal in the Ground,” “Exposure,” “From Light and Dust,” “Hasta la última Gota,” “Stewart Udall: The Politics of Beauty,” “Range Rider,” and “Secrets of the Sea.”
According to organizers, this year’s festival will also include workshops featuring a special panel brought together by Earthjustice that will explore the issue of lithium mining, its impact on the environment as well as indigenous populations, and the conflict inherent in mining our way towards a green future. The full lineup of films along with the schedule of programming is available online at www.WSFF.Eventive.Org and a full list of non-film programming will be announced soon, said organizers.
“After two years of gathering virtually amidst somewhat divisive times, the WSFF team greatly anticipates returning to in-person festivities and uniting our community around this beloved event and the many incredible stories and lessons it provides,” said festival Director Lívia Campos de Menezes. “With our 2023 theme of CommUNITY, we reflect on the significance of grassroots movements, the importance of working as a unified community, and the power of film to inspire activism and promote social and environmental changes.”
For more information, visit /www.WildandScenicFilmFestival.org.