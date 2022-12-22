Wild & Scenic Film Festival announces 2023 lineup

A still from the film, “From Light and Dust,” which will be featured during the 21st annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival happening Feb. 16-21 in Grass Valley.

 Courtesy photo

The South Yuba River Citizens League’s (SRYCL) Wild & Scenic Film Festival has unveiled its full 2023 lineup, featuring more than 100 environmental and adventure films, for the 21 annual installment of the event happening Feb. 16-21, 2023.

“After two years of virtual festing, the Wild & Scenic Film Festival returns as an in-person event featuring many mainstay elements of the past, including the fun 3D film session on Thursday evening and the beloved Saturday Morning Kids Films session,” read a release issued by SRYCL. “One of the nation’s largest environmental and adventure film festivals, attendees will enjoy a wide variety of award-winning films about nature, activism, and adventure. The 2023 edition will feature a program including 23 features and 105 short films, continuing to bring together top filmmakers, activists, and social innovators to inspire environmental awareness and action.”

