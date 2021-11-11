After several years of supporting the long running festival, Peak Design has been named the 2022 title sponsor for next year’s installment of the Wild & Scenic Film Festival.
For almost two decades, the Wild & Scenic Film Festival has welcomed audiences to Nevada County for its annual event each January and this year the festival will kick off on Jan. 13.
“Wild & Scenic Film Festival covers two areas of utmost importance to Peak Design - filmmaking and environmental activism,” said Annie Nyborg, Peak Design director of sustainably. “We are a brand that designs gear to better serve photographers and filmmakers and believes deeply in advocating for our planet. The festival helps creatives share stories important to the protection of our wild spaces.”
Nyborg said one memory that stands out for her was when she attended a panel a few years ago that covered diversity in the outdoors.
“It framed diversity in the outdoors as not only a moral imperative, but also critical for successfully protecting our environment,” said Nyborg. “I was so moved by what I heard that I went back to the office and developed and launched a new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiative at Peak Design.”
Wild & Scenic Film Festival Director Lívia Campos de Menezes said it’s incredibly fulfilling to have committed partners like Peak Design who understand Wild & Scenic’s mission and encourage the use of film to change the world.
“For that and their dedication to reducing waste in product life cycles, Peak Design is an invaluable partner, and we are grateful for their vision and support,” said Campos de Menezes.
According to a release issued by Wild & Scenic Film Festival officials, Peak Design has been building innovative carry solutions since 2010 with a simple overarching design directive: make the best things.
“They’ve won applause along the way, but are perhaps most proud of the fact that they’re 100 percent crowdfunded and 100 percent employee-owned,” read the release. “This allows them to stay investor-free and focused on the things that matter most: designing great products, fostering happy employees, and taking care of customers and the natural environment.”
Peak Design is a Certified B Corporation, Certified Climate Neutral and strives to leave this planet better than they found it.
“They are aware that making and shipping things harms the environment. Offsetting this impact is a responsibility they feel as both a company and individuals,” it was stated in the release. “Peak Design also donates 1 percent of their revenue to environmental nonprofits,
guarantees products for life, and refurbishes broken items to keep them in use and out of landfills.”
In its 20th installment, the Wild & Scenic Film Festival is one of the largest environmental and adventure film festivals in the nation and combines filmmaking, cinematography, and first-rate storytelling to inform, inspire, and ignite solutions to restore the earth and human communities while creating a positive future for generations to come.
“Festival-goers are treated to a wide variety of award winning films, including those
about nature, community activism, adventure, conservation, water, energy, wildlife, and environmental justice,” according to the release.
The festival is hosted and produced by the nonprofit organization South Yuba River Citizens League to raise funds for their year-round conservation work and attracts more than 75,000 people annually.
For more information, visit www.WildandScenicFilmFestival.org.