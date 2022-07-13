The Wild & Scenic Film Festival, in collaboration with Nevada County Arts Council, is seeking environmental artwork submissions from local and regional artists to potentially be featured in the 21st annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival Art Exhibition, which is scheduled to take place February 16-20, 2023.
“We cannot wait to host the Art Exhibition in person once again next year,” said Festival Director Lívia Campos de Menezes. “We are curating a robust exhibition in Nevada City and Grass Valley to celebrate environment-themed art, and the 2023 WSFF featured artists.”
Wild & Scenic uses environmental and adventure films to inspire activism and is seeking art submissions that do the same, according to a release issued by festival officials.
“The featured artwork enhances the immersive nature of the festival experience,” read the release.
Artists are encouraged to submit pieces that address a broad interpretation of the theme of “environment” and highlight the beauty of the natural world and submissions will be accepted in three categories: 3-dimensional, 2-dimensional and photography. Artists can submit up to three pieces per entry in a single category, according to the release.
“While all artwork will be considered, the exhibition curators are especially interested in pieces that interpret the festival theme, CommUNITY,” read the release.
Wild & Scenic FIlm Festival is a program of the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) and 2023 marks the 40th anniversary of the organization.
“Founded on the premise that ‘people can save a river,’ SYRCL has been uplifting the community by uniting and engaging with local citizens to protect and restore the Yuba River Watershed for decades,” read the release. “Wild & Scenic’ s theme focuses on the importance of approaching challenges as a unified community and reflects the significance of grassroots movements in protecting nature for future generations. The festival team is excited to celebrate with its community around the power of film to bring diverse people and ideas together, heal, and give hope.”
According to the release, selected artists will have the opportunity to exhibit their work in person at the Wild & Scenic Film Festival in front of an audience of 8,000 environmental filmmakers, celebrities and social activists. Featured artists will also be eligible for top three awards in each art category, as well as a Best of Theme award and Judges’ Awards.
Submissions will be accepted through October 31.
To submit artwork or get more information, visit www.WildAndScenicFilmFestival.org.