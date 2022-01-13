Out of concern for the safety of the community due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant, the South Yuba River Citizens League has decided to postpone the in-person portion of this year’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival.
“With Nevada County in a state of emergency and COVID rates rising, we felt postponing the in-person Fest was the most responsible thing to do so as not to burden the County’s infrastructure with our event,” said Melinda Booth, SYRCL’s executive director.
According to a release issued by SYRCL last week, the persistent power and internet outages due to recent storms has also played into the decision.
“Though many residents have had power restored, 10 percent of the county is still waiting for service to return,” read the release. “The SYRCL office had to close during the storm and many of the staff went over a week without power, making coordinating an event of this scale impossible; the office is again without power or internet and many of our staff members’ homes are still without power.”
The online component of the festival will run as scheduled from Jan. 13 through Jan. 23.
Those who have already purchased tickets for the in-person portion of the event have the option to exchange their in-person tickets for virtual passes or receive a credit for the postponed event, according to the release.
“We are so grateful to the community and all of our sponsors for helping us get to where we are and will miss seeing people in person next week,” said Booth. “Once we determine it is safe to hold the in-person component, we will announce the dates.”
For almost two decades, the Wild & Scenic Film Festival has welcomed audiences to Nevada County for its annual event each January.
In its 20th installment, the Wild & Scenic Film Festival is one of the largest environmental and adventure film festivals in the nation and combines filmmaking, cinematography, and first-rate storytelling to inform, inspire, and ignite solutions to restore the earth and human communities while creating a positive future for generations to come.
The festival is hosted and produced by the nonprofit organization SYRCL to raise funds for their year-round conservation work and attracts more than 75,000 people annually.
For more information, updates or to purchase tickets online, visit www.WildandScenicFilmFestival.org.