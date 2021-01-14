Wild & Scenic Film Festival to be held virtually

For nearly two decades, the South Yuba River Citizens League has welcomed audiences to Nevada City each January for their annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival but since the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic still does not allow for in-person gatherings, the format of this year’s festival will look a bit different.
“This year the festival is taking place as an entirely virtual experience over the course of eleven days and will feature activist workshops, an art exhibition, youth programs, as well as opportunities to interact with filmmakers and special guests,” said Eric Dunn, communications coordinator for the event.
The festival, which will be held Jan. 14–24, will feature more than 100 environmental and adventure films, including 13 world premieres, according to a release issued by the South Yuba River Citizens League.
“This year’s festival theme, ‘Resilient by Nature,” is a reminder that as individuals and communities, we are inherently resilient, drawing on sour strengths, talents and lived experiences to innovate and inspire positive change for a better world,” it was stated in the release. “The theme is also a call to look to nature as a model for resiliency and seek to create solutions to environmental challenges through nature-inspired design and strategies.”
Films included in this year’s lineup include, “Rebuilding Paradise,” “2040,” “Resilience is in our nature,” “Pedal through,” “River’s end: California’s largest water war,” “24 leeches,” and “The women who loved giraffes.”
In it’s 19th year, the Wild & Scenic Film Festival is one of the nation’s largest environmental and adventure film festivals, with the flagship festival held in Nevada City as well as a national tour reaching more than 65,000 people annually.
The South Yuba River Citizens League hosts and produces the festival each year to raise funds for their year-round conservation work.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org.