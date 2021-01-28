Winter Classic Blood Drive to be held in Yuba City

Vitalant will host its third annual Winter Classic Blood Drive in three Northern California cities – including Yuba City.
“During the pandemic, blood donation is still considered to be an essential healthcare activity even in locations with stay-at-home directives,” the company stated in a press release. “Blood is needed to help patients struggling with cancer, traumatic injuries, blood disorders, surgeries, childbirth complications, burn injuries and more.”
The Yuba City Winter Classic Blood Drive will take place on Jan. 30 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Boyd Hall, 1895 Lassen Blvd.
There will also be drives in Chico from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 555 Rio Lindo Ave. and Redding from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2680 Larkspur Lane.
People must feel well and healthy to donate, according to Vitalant. Masks will be required, temperature checks will take place upon entry, social distancing will be in place and there will be frequent sanitizing throughout the day.
Appointments are strongly encouraged to help maintain social distancing protocols. To schedule an appointment visit www.vitalant.org/winter-classic or call 877-258-4825.
Each donor will receive a Winter Classic T-shirt while supplies last.
Each blood donation will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies that help determine if the donor can donate convalescent plasma, which is a treatment for hospital patients battling COVID-19.
“Even those who have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 can help,” the company stated. “When donors give blood or platelets, they are informed of their antibody status. If positive, Vitalant produces convalescent plasma from the donation. These donors can give a convalescent plasma donation in the future to help even more COVID-19 patients.”
For more information, visit www.vitalant.org/covidfree.