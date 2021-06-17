Y-S Arts to present evening of COVID-inspired songs

Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, in collaboration with the Sutter Children & Families Commission, will host an evening of COVID-inspired songs by a local musician today.
“Joe (Moye) went deep this past year and created a series of new songs to help teach children the importance of adopting certain healthy habits especially during a pandemic,” according to a Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture press release. “The end result is nothing short of magical.”
Moye has been the headliner for the Applause! concert series, has appeared as part of the Adventist Health/Rideout Healthy Kids ensemble, and entertains in his “Side Show Joe” performances.
His new song cycle includes “Masks,” “Quarantine,” “A Virus Among Us,” “The Sneeze,” “The Boogie Song,” “Wash Your Hands” and “The Owie Song.” Viewers will also hear numbers performed by Adventist Health/Rideout Healthy Kids, including “Morning Song,” “Social Distancing,” “Washing My Hands” and “The Hokey Pokey.”
The finished production will be streamed on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel on June 17 at 6 p.m.
“It’s been a tough year for all of us and especially musicians who are unable to perform for a live audience,” Moye said. “This video project has been a real blessing for all involved and we hope it connects with the kids. We all know that art and especially music can be a great way to (help the medicine go down) so why not use it to teach healthy behaviors to young people?”