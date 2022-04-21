Y-S Symphony Spring Pops Concert returns Saturday

After a two year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Yuba Sutter Symphony will present its annual Spring Fling Pops Concert on Saturday.
“The Pops concert is always an audience favorite,” said Corey Kersting, symphony conductor. “In fact, it is also a favorite of my own children who love hearing music from some of the current Disney movies.”
This year’s concert will feature vocalists Elizabeth Hastey and Candee Parker and the program will include songs from “Encanto,” “West Side Story,” “Aladdin,” “Pirates of the Caribbean’’ as well as music from John Williams. The Sutter Buttes Brass will also perform.
“We are very excited to be able to present this music in a live concert after waiting two years,” said Kersting. “Our soloists are outstanding, so I am sure the audience will be thrilled.”
Following the theme “Heroes and Heroines of the Stage and Screen,” the concert will be held at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, on Saturday starting at 7 p.m.
The concert is free, but donations will be accepted.