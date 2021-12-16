For the fourth year in a row, a Yuba Environmental Science (YES) Charter Academy film will be screened at the Wild & Scenic Film Festival in January.
“Friendship Garden,” the Academy’s latest short film, will be screened in the K-4 category at the January 2022 festival, according to Louise Miller, YES superintendent and principal.
“In this animated film, Fiona Fox wants to share her garden with bees, but first must discover and meet their needs,” read a statement released by YES. “Through her curiosity, kindness, and determined action, Fiona Fox shares her habitat with her fellow creatures.”
The film will be available to stream online for $12 from Jan. 13 through Jan. 24, 2022.
YES Charter Academy, a free, public TKK-8 school located in the Yuba County Foothills, has partnered with several community organizations to produce public service announcement films, including ten short films that invite caregivers to spend time outdoors with young children for First 5 Yuba and two public service announcements promoting wildfire preparedness with the Yuba Watershed Protection and Fire Safe Council and Camptonville Community Partnership.
“Currently, YES middle school students are working on films on California water and wildfire issues,” said Miller.
According to Miller, YES is a science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) school and the arts are essential to sharing the school’s work in the field of environmental science.
Other YES films that have been screened at the Wild & Scenic Film Festival include “Wonder Plant Woman vs The Invasive Plant Monster” in 2019, “No Palm Oil” in 2020 and “Kids Outdoors” in 2021.
Miller said “Wonder Plant Woman vs The Invasive Plant Monster” is a playful primer on the harm caused by invasive plants, and the benefits of native plants. This film also won second place at the Yuba Sutter Arts Film Festival earlier this year, according to Miller.
“No Palm Oil” grew from a science fair project on the harm of deforestation and was a finalist at the All American High School Film Festival in New York City in the Middle School category, according to Miller.
“Kids Outdoors” explores the beneficial effects of spending time outdoors for young children.
“It was inspired by the YES ABC Sprout program which provides parent education and outdoor playgroups for children ages 0-5,” said Miller.
This film will also be screened at the upcoming Sacramento Film Festival.
Miller said all of the YES films may be viewed on the school’s YouTube channel, and are accessible through a link on the YES website.
Heading into it’s 21st installment, the Wild & Scenic Film Festival is one of the largest environmental and adventure film festivals in the nation and combines filmmaking, cinematography, and first-rate storytelling to inform, inspire, and ignite solutions to restore the earth and human communities while creating a positive future for generations to come.
The festival is hosted and produced by the nonprofit organization South Yuba River Citizens League to raise funds for their year-round conservation work and attracts more than 75,000 people annually.
Earlier this month, the Wild & Scenic Film Festival unveiled its full lineup of over 100 environmental and adventure films, including eight world premieres and five U.S. premiers, which will be shown at event happening in person Jan. 13-17 and online Jan. 13-23, 2022. Passes and tickets for this year’s event are now available for purchase on the Wild & Scenic Film Festival website.
For more information about the festival, visit www.WildandScenicFilmFestival.org.
For more information about YES Charter Academy, visit www.yescharteracademy.org.