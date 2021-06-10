Youth Mariachi Orchestra starting up this summer

Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture has teamed up with the Alliance for Hispanic Advancement to form the areas newest youth performing arts program this summer – the Yuba-Sutter Youth Mariachi Orchestra.
According to a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, the free program will be open to all high school age students with or without prior musical experience.
“The orchestra will be made up of violins, trumpets, guitars including a higher pitched guitar called a vihuela and an acoustic bass guitar called a guitarrón, and all players will also have the opportunity to take turns singing lead and doing backup vocals,” it was stated in the release. “Once the orchestra is ready for prime time, performers will be outfitted with traditional charro outfits.”
Miguel Figueroa, who leads the Sacramento-based Mariachi Los Gallos orchestra and has been teaching mariachi for many years, will be the lead instructor for the program and he will be joined by two teaching assistants to provide personalized instruction for students.
“We are so please to be able to offer this wonderful new musical arts program for our local youth,” said Vera Correa, Alliance for Hispanic Advancement board member. “This will allow us to feature and celebrate an important part of the amazing cultural diversity that makes our community so strong and wonderful.”
According to the release, an inaugural concert featuring the Yuba-Sutter Youth Mariachi Orchestra will be planned once the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s theaters have fully reopened.
For more information or to register, call 742-2787 or email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.