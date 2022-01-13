To bring back the intimate shows of yesterday made popular by music legends including Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Dean Martin, Peter Lawford and Shirley MacLaine, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will present “Cocktails and Crooners” on Saturday.
“‘Cocktails and Crooners’ will bring together some of the region’s brightest stars and some special guest artists who will conjure some of that old time magic with songs about, well, cocktails,” read a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
The lineup includes local artists Alex Cesena, Kelly Cunningham, Matt DeMeritt, Gay Galvin and Alex Mazerolle along with special guests Stuart Gilchrist, Marysville councilmember, and Marni Sanders, CEO of the Yuba Sutter Chamber of Commerce.
“Local artist, Randy Rivera, will (also) be painting a giant portrait of a famous ‘crooner’ live and specialty cocktails will be available in the ARTrium,” read the release.
The ensemble of crooners will be singing old favorites such as “One for my baby,” “I get a kick out of you,” “Drunk in love,” “Scotch & Soda,” “Days of wine and roses,” “Strawberry wine,” “One bourbon-one scotch-one beer,” “Ladies who lunch,” “Friends in low places,” and more.
According to the release, this is Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s first fundraising event of the year so the organization can continue to offer another exciting year of entertainment.
“Cocktails and Crooners” will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, Jan. 15. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m.
Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at www.yubasutterarts.org or at the door, if available. Attendees must be 21 years of age or old.
Attendees must provide a negative PCR test or proof of vaccination prior to entry and will be required to wear masks at all times unless eating or drinking.
For more information, call 530-742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.