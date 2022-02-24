The Yuba Sutter Symphony’s Young Artist Showcase concert will be presented on Saturday at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Yuba City.
According to a release issued by the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society, winners of the 2021 Yuba
Sutter Oratorio Society’s Young Artist Competition, which included Savannah Henry, Neziah Payawal, and Ava Jaeger, will be the featured soloists at the concert. These winners were selected by the board of the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society at auditions held one year ago but the concert scheduled for last year had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Savannah is a music major at Sacramento State University and will be playing the third movement of Vivaldi’s Concerto in A Minor,” read the release. “Neziah is a junior at Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts and will perform Czardas by Vitorio Monti. Ava, a senior at Yuba City High School, will play the third movement of Vivaldi’s G Minor Concerto.”
All three musicians will perform their winning solos with the Yuba Sutter Symphony under the direction of Corey Kersting, conductor of the Yuba Sutter Symphony.
“We are very excited to finally be able to present this concert,” said Kersting. “These talented young people won the auditions over a year ago and have had to wait for a year to be able to present their music. It is wonderful to be able to again present an in-person concert.”
According to the release, the Young Artist Showcase Concert was created by the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society and the Yuba Sutter Symphony over 30 years ago to provide the rare opportunity for gifted young musicians to play a solo piece with full orchestra accompaniment. “Many of the former winners have gone on to careers in music and music education,” read the release. “Some have returned to the Yuba Sutter area as music teachers and performers.”
The Yuba Sutter Youth Symphony is comprised of talented local youth who have been invited to play in this special orchestra throughout the year, according to the release, and they will also perform a combined piece with the Yuba Sutter Symphony.
The concert will include a special performance of Bach’s famous Concerto for Two Violins presented by local violinists Helen Graham and Kersting. Both are past winners of the Young Artist Competition and now teach music locally.
“Helen and I have talked about performing the ‘Bach Double’ for a couple of years now, so it is a privilege to be able to perform this great piece of music and share it with the Community,” said Kersting.
The Yuba Sutter Symphony’s Young Artist Showcase Concert will be held at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, on Saturday starting at 7 p.m.
The concert is free and open to the public but donations will be accepted. Those that attend will be required to wear a face mask.