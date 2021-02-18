YSAC to host Day of Remembrance virtual event

On the anniversary of the signing of Executive Order 9066, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a virtual Day of Remembrance event to mark the day and the completion of a new monument.
Order 9066 gave the U.S. Army the authority to remove civilians from military zones established in Washington, Oregon and California during World War II and led to thousands of mostly Japanese Americans being confined in concentration camps.
“Every February, the Japanese American community commemorates Executive Order 9066 as a reminder of the impact the incarceration experience has had on families, on communities, and the country,” it was stated in a YSAC news release
“It is an opportunity to educate others on the fragility of civil liberties in times of crisis, and the importance of remaining vigilant in protecting the rights and freedoms of all.”
The event will feature interviews with Marysville Japanese American Citizens League members Ron Yoshimura and Walter Masuda, along with comments from concentration camp survivors.
Also, Haruko Arent will give an Ikebana demonstration, which is the Japanese art of flower arrangement, which dates back 1,000 years, and one of many art forms practiced in the camps.
Jessica Hougen, director and curator of the Sutter County Museum, will talk about the museum’s multi-cultural wing with an emphasis on the Japanese American exhibits.
A tour of the newly-completed Arboga Assembly Center Memorial Park and Interpretive Center will be included in the program.
“This location was the site of a migrant farm workers’ camp in the 1930s and was quickly converted to a temporary assembly center in 1942 at which 2,500 local Japanese Americans were held while the U.S. Government built the permanent concentration camps,” it was stated in the news release. The site was designated a California State Historical Landmark in 2009.
Artist and Marysville City Council member Stuart Gilchrist, who grew up in the adjacent neighborhood, designed the park and will talk about his inspiration for the layout. Yuba College welding instructor Dan Turner, who created the metal barracks-shaped sculptures at the center of the site, will share his view on the meaning of his work and the significance of the location.
Grant funding from the California State Library and Teichert Foundation made development of the park possible, according to the release, and a formal rededication ceremony is scheduled to take place in October.
The virtual program will be livestreamed on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Facebook page and YouTube channel on Friday, Feb. 19, at 6 p.m. A recording of the program will also be available after it originally airs.
For more information, call 742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.