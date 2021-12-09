Yuba College to host Harp Twins Rockin’ Holiday Concert

The Harp Twins – identical twin harpists Camille and Kennerly Kitt – will perform a family-friendly concert full of magical winter music, Christmas classics, comedy and classic rock favorites at the Yuba College Theater on Sunday.
“The Harp Twins have achieved extraordinary success by taking electric harps and concert grand harps to unprecedented levels,” read a statement released by Yuba College. “They continue to break boundaries between different genres of music. The twins’ ability to reinvent the harp has given them the opportunity to represent the United States at four different World Harp Festivals. The duo has amassed over 2.5 million fans across their social media sites and over 135 million views on their YouTube music videos, making Camille and Kennerly the most followed and recognizable harp duo in the world.”
The performance will be held in the Yuba College Theater, 2088 North Beale Rd.,
Marysville, on Dec. 12, starting at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/ydx368fx.
According to Yuba College officials, the Twins will also hold a meet and greet after the concert to take photos with attendees and sign merchandise.
For more information, visit https://yc.yccd.edu/about/public-events/.
Other holiday shows in the area:
– Dec. 11: “Tuba Christmas” will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, during the Christmas Stroll on Plumas Street in Yuba City, starting at 6:30 p.m. The performance will feature a brass instruments spin on beloved holiday songs. The event is free to attend and seating will be available on a first come, first served basis. For more information call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Dec. 18: Local musician Tom Galvin will be telling stories about the history of many well-known holiday favorites as well as some possibly less well-known tunes during a sing-along event entitled “Holiday Songs and Their Stories: A Sing-Along with Tom Galvin,” at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are available to purchase online at www.yubasutterarts.org. Tickets will also be available at the door if space is available. For more information, call 530-742-2787.