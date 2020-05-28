Yuba-Sutter Arts celebrating women with mannequin gallery

Yuba Sutter Arts is hosting a Wo-Manikins Art Project, a celebration of women and the 19th Amendment, according to a press release.
The project includes mannequin decorating, an art gallery exhibit, art march and celebratory brunch.
According to the press release, Yuba Sutter Arts has half torso female shell mannequin that are free to individual community members, families, businesses and service clubs willing to decorate a mannequins and to participate in the gallery show – which will be a celebration of women and the enactment of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which gave women the right to vote.
As part of the Wo-Manikins project, the public is invited to decorate a mannequin that will be displayed in the gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts during the month of August 2020. Additionally, the decorated mannequins will be part of the “March of the Wo-Manikins” on Saturday, Aug. 22.
Decorated mannequins will be paraded publicly (location hasn’t been determined yet) and there will be a celebratory brunch following the walk.
Volunteering to decorate a mannequin entitles participants to be part of the march and enjoy the brunch for free.
To reserve a mannequin, interested individuals, families, businesses, service clubs and other organizations can contact Yuba Sutter Arts at email@yubasutterarts.org or by calling 742-2787.
It’s asked that the completed mannequins be returned by Friday, July 17.
“The goal is to call attention to the significance of the passage of the 19th Amendment and other ongoing women’s issues in the 21st century including, but not limited to, the gender wage gap, violence against women, hunger and homelessness, lack of affordable child care and human trafficking,” it was stated in the press release. “Join this community celebration of art and history and be part of something so much bigger than ourselves.”