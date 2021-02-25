To provide a much-needed respite from the ongoing pandemic, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is offering local residents the opportunity to immerse themselves in the arts during their new virtual event series, “Art Fix.”
According to a news release issued by YSAC, each event will have a theme and will include art, mixology, live music and more.
“Dress for the occasion and have a blast right from your own home!,” it was stated in the release.
The event series will be offered virtually until conditions allow for it to transition into in-person meetings.
The first installment of “Art Fix,” entitled “Cupid’s Capers,” will be Feb. 27 starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $15 each or $50 for a pack of five and can be purchased at www.yubasutterarts.org.
“Cupid’s Capers” will feature several presentations including themed cocktail mixology by local artist and arts advocate Pam Nowak, a ballroom dancing tutorial live from Boston by Authur Murray dance instructor Alex Cesena, a visual arts presentation and demonstration by local artist Lila Solorzano Rivera and trivia facilitated by YSAC’s Abby Cesena.
“We did a dress rehearsal of this program a few weeks back with invited guests and had a blast,” said David Read, executive director. “If you are the least bit adventurous and arts-curious, give this program a try. You won’t be disappointed.”
Additional installments of the virtual “Art Fix” event are scheduled for April 24, June 26, Aug. 28 and Oct. 30.
For more information, call 742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.