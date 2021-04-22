Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an “Art Fix” event celebrating the 1960s on Saturday.
According to a press release, each of the events n this series have a theme and include art, mixology, live music, trivia and more.
The upcoming Art Fix theme in the series will be “Flower Power – Celebrate the ‘60s.”
The guest presenters will include Pam Nowak, artist and art activist, who will be hosting the mixology portion of the evening with themed cocktails; Alex Cesena, entertainer, and Arthur Murray, a dance instructor joining the event live from Boston, who will take participants through some ballroom dance steps; artist Lila Solarzano Rivera will conduct a visual arts demonstration featuring some of her latest work; and Cesena will present a “hilarious, brain-twisting” trivia program.
“Costumes are encouraged to help get you in a ‘60s mood, so for ‘Flower Power,’ break out the bell bottoms, fringe vests and tie-dye attire,” it was stated in a press release.
The virtual event will take place on April 24 at 6:30 p.m. – tickets cost $15 and are available at www.yubasutterarts.org. This is a 21 and older event.
Art Fix events will continue to be offered online until all can meet in person.
Future Art Fix events will take place on June 26, “Fuego Fun;” Aug. 28, “Burning Man;” and Oct. 30, “Dia de los Muertos.”
“We had a blast at the last Art Fix called Cupid’s Capers,” said David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “If you are a little adventurous and arts-curious, give this program a try. You won’t be disappointed and there’s even a money back guarantee.”