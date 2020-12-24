Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will present a virtual reading of “The Night Before Christmas” on Christmas Eve.
According to a press release, YSAC was looking for new ways to celebrate the holiday season utilizing virtual platforms since traditional in-person gatherings are out for now due to COVID-19.
“A few weeks ago, I had the idea that it would be fun to have different community members each read four lines from the poem,” said Abbie Cesena, YSAC managing director. “We would put it all together like a virtual readers’ theater and so we started to make a list of potential participants.”
While the final list of readers is being kept a secret, it’s anticipated that many involved will be recognized.
The reading will take place on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page or its YouTube channel at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. – it will also continue to be available so it can be viewed later.
According to the press release, “The Night Before Christmas,” also known as “A Visit from St. Nicolas,” is generally attributed to Clark Clement Moore. It was first published anonymously in 1823 in the Troy, New York, newspaper. Moore didn’t claim authorship until 1837 when he published it in a book of his other poetry.
For more information, visit www.yubasutterarts.com or call 742-2787.