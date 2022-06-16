Yuba–Sutter based film doc to be screened Friday

The Yuba-Sutter Branch of the California Arts Council and Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a screening of the documentary “The making of Lyvia’s House,” which will detail the creative process behind a film created right here in the Yuba-Sutter area.
“It is a documentary style, behind-the-scenes look, and you will have a chance to meet the cast and crew including not only local celebrities but actors from as far away as Los Angeles who are coming back for the event,” read a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “There will be a panel discussion with the cast, screenwriter, director and producer of the film.”
The newly appointed head of the Yuba Sutter Film Commission, Sabrina Jurisitch, will also be on hand to talk about her efforts to bring more film production companies to town, according to the release.
Inspired by true events in the Yuba-Sutter area, the film Lyvia’s House is a full-length, psychological thriller film shot on location in Yuba and Sutter counties.
“When a young journalist suspects the disappearance of a beautiful artist is connected to murders that took place 20 years earlier, she uncovers a reality she never could have imagined,” read a release issued by the film’s production team.
According to the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture release, the documentary screening event is a fundraiser to help the producers of the film complete post production work and to help offset costs for film festival entries.
“A silent auction will feature artwork and props from the film in addition to a raffle,” read the release.
The screening will take place at the Sutter Theatre Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, from 6-9 p.m. on Friday.
In addition to the screening, the art gallery located inside the theater will also be open.
Tickets cost $40 per person and include dinner and dessert. There will also be a no host bar.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/fe94chnz.
For more information about the film, visit https://lyviashouse.com or www.yubasutterarts.org.