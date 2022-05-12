The Yuba-Sutter Big Band jazz orchestra is back and will be performing in Yuba City on Saturday to celebrate spring.
According to a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, the band includes over 20 local professional musicians playing tunes from the American Songbook and jazz versions of other popular songs.
“Be sure to wear your dancing shoes,” read the release. “This concert is the second in the band’s inaugural season and is a great way to celebrate spring.”
The band is the brainchild of local professional musicians and music educators Deanna Wiseman and Gay Galvin, who got the orchestra together in the fall of 2021.
“When Deanna first brought up the idea of a community big band, I was all in,” said band director Gay Galvin. “We are lucky to have some of the finest musicians in the area playing with us.”
Additional members of the Yuba Sutter Big Band include Paula Clingan, Becky Stewart, James Lohman, Gary Anderson, Scott Stewart, John Proctor, Obie Leff, Pablo Rosado, Mike Sarringar, Larry Faller, Jeff Hall, Dave Brubaker, Ron Hake and Christine Buckstead.
According to a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, Galvin has played with several big bands during her long career.
“While working on her Master’s, she played with the college jazz band which did a mix of contemporary and traditional swing music,” read the release. “For several years, she performed regularly with a band called Swingmania and with another group that featured very old 20s type music from the early days of big band.”
Wiseman has a Master’s degree as well in education and has been teaching for 23 years. Currently she works in the Marysville Joint Unified School District.
“(Wiseman) has played with the Oroville Community Band and the Shasta and Yuba College Concert and Jazz bands,” read the release. “(She) also plays with the Nevada City Concert Band, Straight Ahead Big Band, Ukuladies and the CSU Chico Concert and Jazz bands.”
According to the release, the set list for the concert includes classics like “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “Why Don’t You Do Right,” “Mack the Knife,” “Woodchoppers Ball,” “Satin Doll,” “25 or 6 to 4,” “Boogie Wonderland,” “Straighten Up,” “You’re Nobody ‘til,” “Here’s That Rainy Day,” “Besame Mucho” and many more.
The concert, entitled “Love bugs and crazy daisies,” will be held on Saturday, May 14 at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m.
Tickets cost $20 are available to purchase online at www.yubasutterarts.org.
“Come swing along with the Yuba Sutter Big Band,” read the release. “Buy your tickets in advance so you don’t miss out.”
For more information, call Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at 530-742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.