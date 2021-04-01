We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
April 1
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in residence Tom Galvin will host an Open Mic – Spoken Word Poetry & Prose at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The event includes poets, writers and presenters and opportunities for audience participation. People can bring their work to share or just listen. To join the event, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183.
– The University of California Cooperative Extension and Westbridge Agricultural Products will host an organic weed control webinar from 8:30-10 a.m. Those interested in attending can register at https://tinyurl.com/yht9ust6. Space is limited and registration will close at noon March 31. For more information, call 760-599-8855.
April 2
Yuba City
– Churches are scheduled to participate in a cross-carrying event for Good Friday at 9:30 a.m. starting at the Town Center Fountain in Yuba City, proceeding up Plumas Street, west on Colusa Highway to Gray Avenue, cross the street at the corner of Togo’s, turn right and proceed down Colusa Highway to Plumas Street, then proceed down Plumas Street to the Town Center Fountain. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, call 300-3371.
– There will be a NorCal Asset Solutions Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the bloodmobiles at 1095 Stafford Way, Suite K, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate. Appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
Marysville
– The First United Methodist Church will host a Good Friday service at noon at 730 D St., Marysville. Masks will be available for those who don’t have one.
April 3
Yuba City
– The Yuba Sutter Marketplace will host an Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Families are required to register in advance for a specific time slot for social distancing – only one ticket is needed per family. The event is free. There will be four egg hunting sessions with six families per session. Each family will have their own area to hunt for eggs together. Masks or facial coverings are required for all participants. The egg hunts will take place outside in the south parking lot.
– Adventure Church of Yuba City will host a Easter egg drive-through event at the church, 1100 Garden Highway, Yuba City, from 10 a.m. until noon. Each child will receive a bag of 30 eggs filled with candy. There will also be randomly distributed gift cards and a chance to win a Kindle or iPad. Each bag will be numbered and entered into the raffle. Winners will be announced during Easter services on Sunday. For more information, call 822-9216.
– There will be an Easter at the Plaza event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Hillcrest Plaza, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The event, sponsored by Nina Hive, will feature local vendors, food, an egg hunt and the Easter bunny.
Marysville
– The Marysville Info-Center will host an Easter parade in downtown Marysville from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Locals are invited to put on their best Easter outfits and parade down D Street in Marysville to celebrate the holiday while supporting local businesses – residents will weave in and out of shops and cafes along the route. The Info-Center will also offer refreshments – the center is located at 317 Fourth St., Marysville. A “Best Easter Outfit” contest will take place at the center at 1 p.m. for attendees. COVID-19 protocol, such as wearing masks and social distancing, will be observed. For more information, call Judy Mann at 740-2418.
Olivehurst
– The Calvary Christian Center PLO will host an Egg-stravaganza from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 4902 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. There will be a free egg hunt – participants are asked to bring a basket to collect eggs – horse rides, bounce house, food, music, games and a raffle. Masks and sanitizer will be available. For more information, call 763-2756 or visit the Calvary Christian Center PLO Facebook page.
Colusa County
– The Arbuckle Golf Course, 5918 Hillgate Road, Arbuckle, will host an Easter egg hunt, starting at 9 a.m. The egg hunt will be divided into three age groups: pre-school and under, kindergarten through second grade and third and fourth graders. There will also be an appearance from the Easter Bunny. For more information, call 476-2470.
– The Colusa Lions Club will host an Easter egg hunt at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. Children pre-kindergarten through third grade can participate and prizes will be awarded in several categories. For more information, visit the Colusa Lions Club Easter egg hunt event page on Facebook.
– Stonyford Community Church, 293 Sutter Street, Stonyford, will host an “Easter Eggstravaganza,” egg hunt and potluck brunch, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call 963-3072.
– The Colusa Assembly of God Church, 1747 State Route 20, Colusa, will host an Easter egg hunt, starting at 11 a.m. There will also be a petting zoo, pony rides and maze for children. For more information, call 458-2585.
– The Williams Community Church will host a community Easter egg hunt on the Williams High School football field, starting at 10 a.m. The event will also include a youth girls bake sale and Easter basket prizes for those that find a golden egg. For more information, call 473-5913.
April 4
Marysville
– There will be an Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. at the gazebo at Ellis Lake in Marysville. It’s asked that people bring lawn chairs – extras will be available as will masks.
April 6
Colusa County
– The University of California Cooperative Extension and the Colusa Resource Conservation District will host a drive by field visit to view cover crop demonstration plots from 9-11 a.m. The field visits are open to the public and attendees are welcome to stop by anytime during the event. UCCE and RCD staff will be available to answer questions. The field is on the right side of the street 0.8 miles up River Road from the intersection of River Road and Butte Slough Road and UCCE signs will be posted for direction. For more information, email selight@ucanr.edu or liz@colusarcd.org.
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. Alex Cesena will interview guests Shawntay Arroyo and friends who will talk about the art of journaling.
April 7
Yuba City
– The Soroptimist International of Marysville-Yuba City club will host its first Mission Restoration Supply Drive for victims of human trafficking from 4-7 p.m. at 850 Gary Ave., Yuba City (the old Kmart parking lot). The club is partnering with local law enforcement agencies and community partners to provide human trafficking victims backpacks that can be distributed throughout the year – the goal is to fill 100 backpacks. Funds can be donated by visiting www.mysoroptimist.org.