April 15
Arboga
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture and the South Yuba County Rotary Club will host an Arboga Assembly Center Memorial Park talk and tour from 7-8 a.m. at the center, on Broadway Street between Arboga Road and Feather River Boulevard, Arboga. The event is free and open to the public with continental breakfast provided. For more information, call 713-8784.
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence Diane Funston will host Poetry Square at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event will feature three additional poets from around the nation sharing their work.
April 16
Colusa County
– The Colusa Rural Firefighters will host a golf tournament at the Colusa Golf & Country Club, 2224 State Route 20, Colusa. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the shotgun starts at 10 a.m. Registration costs $100 per person and includes lunch and drinks. Awards will be given and a raffle will be held after the tournament. For more information, call Blake Davis at 812-2663 or Heath Krug at 701-4337.
April 17
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Downtown Business Association will host a Spring Music Festival from 4-7 p.m. on Center Street in Yuba City. The event will include musicians, entertainment for adults and kids, food trucks and other outdoor food and more.
– The Sutter-Yuba UC Master Gardeners will host their annual tomato plant sale beginning at 9 a.m. while supplies last at the UCCE Sutter-Yuba Master Gardener office parking lot, 142 Garden Highway, Yuba City. This is a drive-through event so people can shop without getting out of their cars. There will be four-inch tomato plants that are locally grown along with other plants. Funds from the event are used to create community gardens, host workshops and events. For more information, call the Sutter-Yuba Master Gardener office at 822-7515.
Colusa County
– To celebrate the Month of the Young Child, the Colusa County Office of Education - Children’s Services will host a free drive-up family fair event in the parking lot at the Colusa County Fairgrounds,1303 Tenth Street, Colusa, from 10 a.m. until noon. For more information or if your organization would like to participate, contact Kayla Kennedy at kkennedy@ccoe.net.
Virtual
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will host its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The guest speaker will be a battalion chief from Cal Fire, who will discuss its law enforcement side and arson investigation. Potential AAUW members who would like to participate in the Zoom meeting can email gdcaryl@yahoo.com to request a link. For more information, visit www.mvyc-ca.aauw.net.
April 18
Marysville
– There will be a St. Joseph Catholic Church Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Parish Hall, 702 C St., Marysville. Facial coverings are required to donate. Appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
Colusa County
Virtual
– The Yuba County and Sutter County Victim Services will host the 30th annual Candlelight Vigil at 6:30 p.m. through Facebook live. National Victims’ Rights week is from April 18 through April 24 and the vigil is meant to remember and celebrate victims of homicide.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s All About the Arts Talk Show will take place at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. David Read, Joe Moye and Tom Galvin will take participants through the events and activities going on while sharing information as well like “Weird Art News’’ and live music. Special guest Sue Graue will share her love for photography and her new project for 2021, HomeBodies Porch Portraits.
April 20
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube Channel. David Read will interview Walt Anderson, pioneer and expert on ecotourism.
April 21
Marysville
– There will be a Yuba College Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the cafeteria, 2088 N Beale Road, Marysville. Facial coverings are required to donate. Appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
Live Oak
– The Creative Light Theater will present “Choices,” an original dinner theater performance, at 6:30 p.m. at the Embassy Theater, 1179 Eager Road, Live Oak. “Choices” is a collection of stories that examine some history-making choices. Tickets cost $22 per person or $200 for a table of 10. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 671-3160.
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a conversation with government leaders about public art at 6 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. Stuart Gilchrist, Marysville City Council member; Shon Harris, Yuba City Council member; and other government officials will be part of a conversation about the aspects and importance of art in the community including public art.