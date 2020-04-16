We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
April 16
Marysville
– Virtual Spoken Word Open Mic with Tom Galvin, hosted by Yuba Sutter Arts, will take place at 6:30 p.m. To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/542118649, the meeting ID is 542 118 649. For more information, email email@yubasutterarts.org, call 713-8784 or visit the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
Colusa County
– CANCELED : A series of community meetings hosted by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office have been canceled until further notice. For more information, contact Sergeant Jarrod Brothers at 458-0226.
April 17
Marysville
– Yuba Sutter Arts will host a virtual happy hour for the arts and culture community via Zoom from 4-6 p.m. This is an opportunity for people to interact with art-minded people. The Zoom meeting can be accessed at https://zoom.us/j/95380749841. The meeting ID is 953 8074 9841. For more information, email email@yubasutterarts.org, call 713-8784 or visit the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
Colusa County
– POSTPONED: The performance of comedian Bobby Lee at Colusa Casino Resort has been postponed. A new date has not been set at this time.
April 18
Marysville
– POSTPONED: The Yuba-Sutter Taco Fest has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3.
April 20
Marysville
– Yuba Sutter Arts will host an interview with Yuba Sutter Arts Board President Narinder Dhaliwal via Facebook Live as part of their Artist’s Alchemy talks at 4 p.m. For more information, visit the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
April 22
Marysville
– Yuba Sutter arts will host an artist interview via Facebook Live from 4-5 p.m. with Pam Nowak, a local artist and arts educator. For more information, visit the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
April 23
Marysville
– Yuba Sutter Arts will host a songwriter workshop via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. For more information, email email@yubasutterarts.org or call 713-8784.
Closures:
- Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain announced will be closed beginning Friday, March 20 and continuing through the end of March. All entertainment at the facility has also been postponed until April 15.
- Colusa Casino Resort has extended their temporary closure, which went into effect on March 19, until further notice.
- Playground equipment in Yuba City parks will be closed until further notice. The parks will remain open.
- Sutter County Library closed its doors on Tuesday, March 17, until further notice.
- Yuba County Library closed its doors on Tuesday, March 17, until further notice. All of the programs, event classes and community meeting room at the library have been canceled.
- Sutter County Museum will be closed until further notice. In the meantime, the museum will have their gift shop open virtually through Facebook, where they will be selling books they have in their gift shop. Folks can call to pay and the museum will ship the books. For more information and updates on when the museum will open, sign up for the museum’s e-newsletter at www.suttercountymuseum.org.
- The Museum of the Forgotten Warriors will be closed throughout March. The museum will reassess at the beginning of April. For more information, visit https://www.museumoftheforgottenwarriors.org/.
- The Sacramento Valley Museum is closed to the public until further notice.
- All Yuba Sutter Arts events and programs have been postponed until further notice. For more information, follow Yuba Sutter Arts on Facebook for further developments.
- The Theater Art Gallery will be closed until further notice and all events have been postponed.
- The Wheatland History Museum will be closed until further notice.
- California State Parks temporarily closes all campgrounds in the state park system, however, non-campground outdoor areas of parks, such as trails and beaches will remain open. Visitors will be reminded to practice social distancing and be at least six feet between other visitors while they’re visiting these non-campground outdoor areas of parks. For more information, visit http://www.oesnews.com/california-state-parks-temporarily-closes-all-campgrounds-in-the-state-park-system/.
- N.U. Generations Lanes will be closed until further notice. For more information and updates, visit their Facebook page.
- Yuba Sutter Mall will be temporarily closed. For latest updates, visit their Facebook page and https://www.shopyubasuttermall.com/covid-19/.
- Yuba City Senior Center is closed until further notice.
- The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will temporarily close areas that have high-public use, such as visitor centers and license counters. The temporary closure is to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Some business functions will continue, however may be modified. For more information, visit wildlife.ca.gov.
- The Acting Company’s production of “Ah Wilderness!” has been postponed until May. For more information, call 751-1100.
- The Colusa County Free Library has closed all branches. All in-person library services and programs have been suspended but the library’s digital library resources will continue to be available. Book drops will be closed and any library items that have been checked out have had their due dates extended but no late fees will accrue during our closure. For more information, call 458-7671.
- All Yuba City recreation events have been canceled until Monday, April 13.