April 2
Yuba City
The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce will host a Government Affairs Committee Pulse meeting facilitated through Zoom, starting at 7:30 a.m. This meeting is an opportunity for individuals to let the chamber know what is happening in their business/industry and what the most critical challenges are. To join the meeting, call 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting ID: 245 560 722 or visit https://zoom.us/j/245560722.
April 4
Yuba City
CANCELED – “Touch a Truck,” hosted by Playzeum Yuba-Sutter, has been canceled until further notice.
Colusa County
CANCELED – April’s installment of the Arbuckle Vendor Series has been canceled. The next vendor fair is scheduled for Sept. 5.
POSTPONED – The fourth annual Color Colusa Blue 5K Color Run, hosted by the Colusa County Child Abuse Prevention Council, has been postponed until further notice.
POSTPONED –The annual Family Fair, hosted by the Colusa County Office of Education, has been postponed until further notice.
CANCELED – The Maxwell Easter Egg hunt and pancake breakfast has been canceled.
April 7
Yuba City
CANCELED – The Christian Women’s Connection has canceled their “Spring in Bloom” luncheon. For more information, call 300-6119.
April 8
Marysville
CANCELED – “Reveling by the River,” hosted by the e-Center, has been canceled.
April 9
Yuba City
The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce will host a Government Affairs Committee Pulse meeting facilitated through Zoom, starting at 7:30 a.m. This meeting is an opportunity for individuals to let the chamber know what is happening in their business/industry and what the most critical challenges are. To join the meeting, call 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting ID: 804 820 2612 or visit https://zoom.us/j/804820261.
Closures:
- Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain announced will be closed beginning Friday, March 20 and continuing through the end of March. All entertainment at the facility has also been postponed until April 15.
- Playground equipment in Yuba City parks will be closed until further notice. The parks will remain open.
- Sutter County Library closed its doors on Tuesday, March 17, until further notice.
- Yuba County Library closed its doors on Tuesday, March 17, until further notice. All of the programs, event classes and community meeting room at the library have been canceled.
- Sutter County Museum will be closed until further notice. In the meantime, the museum will have their gift shop open virtually through Facebook, where they will be selling books they have in their gift shop. Folks can call to pay and the museum will ship the books. For more information and updates on when the museum will open, sign up for the museum’s e-newsletter at www.suttercountymuseum.org.
- The Museum of the Forgotten Warriors will be closed throughout March. The museum will reassess at the beginning of April. For more information, visit https://www.museumoftheforgottenwarriors.org/.
- All Yuba Sutter Arts events and programs have been postponed until further notice. For more information, follow Yuba Sutter Arts on Facebook for further developments.
- The Theater Art Gallery will be closed until further notice and all events have been postponed.
- The Wheatland History Museum will be closed until further notice.
- California State Parks temporarily closes all campgrounds in the state park system, however, non-campground outdoor areas of parks, such as trails and beaches will remain open. Visitors will be reminded to practice social distancing and be at least six feet between other visitors while they’re visiting these non-campground outdoor areas of parks. For more information, visit http://www.oesnews.com/california-state-parks-temporarily-closes-all-campgrounds-in-the-state-park-system/.
- N.U. Generations Lanes will be closed until further notice. For more information and updates, visit their Facebook page.
- Yuba Sutter Mall will be temporarily closed. For latest updates, visit their Facebook page and https://www.shopyubasuttermall.com/covid-19/.
- Yuba City Senior Center is closed until further notice.
- The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will temporarily close areas that have high-public use, such as visitor centers and license counters. The temporary closure is to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Some business functions will continue, however may be modified. For more information, visit wildlife.ca.gov.
- The Acting Company’s production of “Ah Wilderness!” has been postponed until May. For more information, call 751-1100.
- The Colusa County Free Library has closed all branches. All in-person library services and programs have been suspended but the libraries digital library resources will continue to be available. Additionally, all book drops will be closed and any library items that have been checked out have had their due dates extended. No late fees will accrue during our closure. For more information, call 458-7671.
- The Williams Community Center will be closed through the month of April. All events scheduled at the facility, including bingo, have been canceled until further notice.
- Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce will be closed and working remotely until April 10 or as otherwise directed by county, state or federal officials. All of their events, programs and public meetings have been cancelled as well. For more information, contact Marni Sanders at 743-6501.