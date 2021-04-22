We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Ongoing
Gridley
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, fishing, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
Colusa County
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.
April 22
Live Oak
– The Creative Light Theater will present “Choices,” an original dinner theater performance, at 6:30 p.m. at the Embassy Theater, 1179 Eager Road, Live Oak. “Choices” is a collection of stories that examine some history-making choices. Tickets cost $22 per person or $200 for a table of 10. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 671-3160.
April 23
Live Oak
– The Creative Light Theater will present “Choices,” an original dinner theater performance, at 6:30 p.m. at the Embassy Theater, 1179 Eager Road, Live Oak. “Choices” is a collection of stories that examine some history-making choices. Tickets cost $33 per person or $300 for a table of 10. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 671-3160.
Wheatland
– CANCELED: The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way’s annual “An Elegant Soiree, Wine and Culinary Extravaganza” event has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Plumas Lake
– There will be a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Plumas Lake Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, from 1-6 p.m. on the bloodmobiles at Eufay Wood Sr. Memorial Park, on the corner of River Oaks and Zanes, Plumas Lake. Facial coverings are required to donate. Appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
April 24
Marysville
– There will be a car show to benefit veterans from 1-5 p.m. on D Street between First and Third streets, Marysville. Classic cars, modern cars, motorcycles and trucks are welcome to participate. Several awards will be given out, there will be raffle prizes, vendors, music and more. Proceeds will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project.
– SAYLove and local Rotary Clubs are partnering up to conduct a beautification at Yuba Community College, 2088 North Beale Road, Marysville, and community members are invited to volunteer. Volunteers are asked to meet at Hope Point Nazarene Church, 600 N George Washington Blvd., Yuba City, at 7:30 a.m. or at Yuba College. Saturday’s event will take place until noon. Lunch will be provided and is sponsored by Farm Credit West.
– The 2021 Tri-County Music Competition will be held at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E St., Marysville. The competition, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Yuba City, is open to students from first through 12th grades who are studying classical or jazz music and reside in Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties. Due to the ongoing pandemic, only the parents of participating students will be allowed to attend. For more information, visit Tricountiesmusic.github.io.
Colusa County
– A series of events are planned at Davis Ranches, 7681 Sycamore Slough Road, Colusa, to celebrate the 2021 Virgina Yerxa Read Day book selection “Watership Down,” including a self-guided story walking tour and a plein air painting class. The painting class will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. and the story walk will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. A picnic lunch will also take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with food from the Sauced food truck available for purchase. For more information, visit http://www.virginiaread.net.
– The Colusa County Fish and Game Commission is sponsoring a free kids fishing day at the Little Stony Creek day use area, Goat Mountain Road, from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence Tom Galvin will host a Solo Sessions event at 1 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. will host the program that features singers and songwriters from around the country. Galvin will be featuring Tim Rollo, who will be sharing his original works.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an Art Fix event from 6:30-8 p.m. This event’s theme will be “Spring Fling” and will include art, mixology, dance, a trivia/game room and more. The Art Fix events are taking place online until they are able to meet in person. Tickets cost $15. To purchase tickets, visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
April 25
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an event in honor of William Shakespeare’s 405th birthday at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. There will be readings of his top 10 greatest hits and more.
April 29
Colusa County
– The Williams Community Blood Drive will be held at the Williams Community Church, 315 Ninth Street, Williams, from 2-6 p.m. Face masks will be required to donate and appointments are requested to allow for optimal social distancing. Those that donate are asked to bring photo identification as well and eat and drink plenty of water prior to attending. To make an appointment, visit donorvitalant.org.
April 30
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a “Songs for a New World” performance at 7 p.m. The first musical from Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, this collection of songs examines life, love and the choices people make. Brown transports the audience from the deck of a 1492 Spanish sailing ship to a ledge 57 stories about Fifth Avenue to meet an array of characters. The virtual show is a fundraiser for Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture – tickets cost $15 and are available at www.yubasutterarts.org.
May 1
Virtual
