April 23
Marysville
– Yuba Sutter Arts will host a songwriter workshop via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. To access the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/95715335258 and enter meeting ID: 957 1533 5258 or call +1 301 715 8592. For more information, email email@yubasutterarts.org or call 713-8784.
April 24
Wheatland
– CANCELED: The Wheatland Relay for Life event, scheduled for Friday, April 24, through Saturday, April 25, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled for 2020.
Nevada City
– The South Yuba River Citizens League will host “Ask a scientist: Live,” via Facebook Live, starting at 10 a.m. SYRCL scientist Aaron Zettler-Mann will be leading a discussion on all things earth science related. To submit a question, post it on the discussion forum in the Ask A Scientist: Live! Facebook events page. For more information, call 265-5961.
April 25
Yuba City
– POSTPONED: The Yuba Sutter Symphony announced that the Pops Concert scheduled for 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Yuba City has been postponed until further notice.
Wheatland
– POSTPONED: The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way has rescheduled the 21st annual “An Elegant Soirée” for Saturday, Aug. 22, at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain. For more information or to purchase tickets or sponsor, call the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way office at 743-1847 or visit their website at www.yscunitedway.org.
– CANCELED: The Wheatland Relay for Life event, scheduled for Friday, April 24, through Saturday, April 25, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled for 2020.
Stanfield Hill
– CANCELED: The NorCal Trout Anglers Challenge, which was scheduled at Collins Lake, has been canceled. Organizers are trying to reschedule the event but a new date has not been set at this time.
Smartsville
– CANCELED: The thirteenth annual Smartsville Pioneer Day, hosted by the Smartsville Church Restoration Fund, Inc., has been canceled.
Colusa
– POSTPONED: The 2020 Virginia Yerxa Community Read has tentatively been rescheduled for Saturday, September 12. For more information, visit www.virginiayerxaread.net.
April 28
Marysville
– Yuba Sutter Arts will host an interview with an arts educator at 4 p.m. via Facebook Live. For more information, visit the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
Closures:
- Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain announced will be closed beginning Friday, March 20 and continuing through the end of March. All entertainment at the facility has also been postponed until April 15.
- Colusa Casino Resort has extended their temporary closure, which went into effect on March 19, until further notice.
- Playground equipment in Yuba City parks will be closed until further notice. The parks will remain open.
- Sutter County Library closed its doors on Tuesday, March 17, until further notice.
- Yuba County Library closed its doors on Tuesday, March 17, until further notice. All of the programs, event classes and community meeting room at the library have been canceled.
- Sutter County Museum will be closed until further notice. In the meantime, the museum will have their gift shop open virtually through Facebook, where they will be selling books they have in their gift shop. Folks can call to pay and the museum will ship the books. For more information and updates on when the museum will open, sign up for the museum’s e-newsletter at www.suttercountymuseum.org.
- The Museum of the Forgotten Warriors will be closed throughout March. The museum will reassess at the beginning of April. For more information, visit https://www.museumoftheforgottenwarriors.org/.
- The Sacramento Valley Museum is closed to the public until further notice.
- All Yuba Sutter Arts events and programs have been postponed until further notice. For more information, follow Yuba Sutter Arts on Facebook for further developments.
- The Theater Art Gallery will be closed until further notice and all events have been postponed.
- The Wheatland History Museum will be closed until further notice.
- California State Parks temporarily closes all campgrounds in the state park system, however, non-campground outdoor areas of parks, such as trails and beaches will remain open. Visitors will be reminded to practice social distancing and be at least six feet between other visitors while they’re visiting these non-campground outdoor areas of parks. For more information, visit http://www.oesnews.com/california-state-parks-temporarily-closes-all-campgrounds-in-the-state-park-system/.
- N.U. Generations Lanes will be closed until further notice. For more information and updates, visit their Facebook page.
- Yuba Sutter Mall will be temporarily closed. For latest updates, visit their Facebook page and https://www.shopyubasuttermall.com/covid-19/.
- Yuba City Senior Center is closed until further notice.
- The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will temporarily close areas that have high-public use, such as visitor centers and license counters. The temporary closure is to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Some business functions will continue, however may be modified. For more information, visit wildlife.ca.gov.
