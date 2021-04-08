We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Ongoing
Gridley
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, fishing, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
Colusa County
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.
April 9
Colusa County
– The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host an inaugural golf tournament at the Arbuckle Golf Club, 5918 Hillgate Road, Arbuckle. Registration, which costs $100 per golfer, starts at 8:30 a.m. and the shotgun will begin at 9:30 a.m. Breakfast and mimosas will be provided before gameplay and a dinner, raffle and prizes will follow the tournament. All proceeds from the event will benefit the restoration of the Arbuckle Train Depot. For more information, call 681-2532.
– The Master Gardeners of Colusa County will host a tomato planting and care demonstration in the Farm to School Community Garden located at Education Village, 499 Marguerite Street, Williams, starting at 10 a.m. The Master Gardeners will demonstrate how to plant, feed and water eight different varieties of tomatoes. FFor more information, call 458-0570. The Master Gardeners of Colusa County office is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until noon and 1-4 p.m.
April 11
Colusa County
– There will be a Knights of Columbus #2145 Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at St. Bernadette’s Hall, 735 Ware St., Colusa. Facial coverings are required to donate. Appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
April 13
Yuba City
– There will be a Sutter County Employees Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Sutter County Ag Conference Room, 142 Garden Highway, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate. Appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
April 15
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence Diane Funston will host Poetry Square at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event will feature three additional poets from around the nation sharing their work.
April 16
Yuba City
– There will be a Sutter County Employees Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Ettl Hall, behind the Sutter County Museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate. Appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
Colusa County
– The Colusa Rural Firefighters will host a golf tournament at the Colusa Golf & Country Club, 2224 State Route 20, Colusa. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the shotgun starts at 10 a.m. Registration costs $100 per person and includes lunch and drinks. Awards will be given and a raffle will be held after the tournament. For more information, call Blake Davis at 812-2663 or Heath Krug at 701-4337.
April 17
Colusa County
– To celebrate the Month of the Young Child, the Colusa County Office of Education - Children’s Services will host a free drive-up family fair event in the parking lot at the Colusa County Fairgrounds,1303 Tenth Street, Colusa, from 10 a.m. until noon. For more information or if your organization would like to participate, contact Kayla Kennedy at kkennedy@ccoe.net.
– The Nor-Cal Guides and Sportsmen’s Association will host a striped bass derby event. Weigh-Ins and lunch will be held at the Colusa Boat Ramp, 50 Tenth Street, Colusa. Registration costs $60 for juniors, $100 for those with current memberships or $125. All entries include two barbecue lunches with water, a $20 raffle ticket and entries into all categories. Cash and prizes will be awarded to top placement, including a $10,000 first place prize. For more information, call Ron Kelly at 870-1449 or Scott Hambelton at 916-997-3949.
Virtual
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will host its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The guest speaker will be a battalion chief from Cal Fire, who will discuss its law enforcement side and arson investigation. Potential AAUW members who would like to participate in the Zoom meeting can email gdcaryl@yahoo.com to request a link. For more information, visit www.mvyc-ca.aauw.net.
April 18
Marysville
– There will be a St. Joseph Catholic Church Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Parish Hall, 702 C St., Marysville. Facial coverings are required to donate. Appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
Colusa County
Virtual
– The Yuba County and Sutter County Victim Services will host the 30th annual Candlelight Vigil at 6:30 p.m. through Facebook live. National Victims’ Rights week is from April 18 through April 24 and the vigil is meant to remember and celebrate victims of homicide.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s All About the Arts Talk Show will take place at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. David Read, Joe Moye and Tom Galvin will take participants through the events and activities going on while sharing information as well like “Weird Art News’’ and live music. Special guest Sue Graue will share her love for photography and her new project for 2021, HomeBodies Porch Portraits.