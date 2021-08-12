We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
August 12
Colusa County
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– Dust in my Coffee will be performing at Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Street in Colusa, during this week’s installment of the Colusa Concerts in the Park series, hosted by the city of Colusa. The music will start at 6:30 p.m. and a free line dancing class will be held at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Colusa Recreation Department at 458-4941 extension 108.
Grass Valley
– The Nevada County Fair will be held at 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley, from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. For more information, visit www.nevadacountyfair.com.
August 13
Marysville
– Peachtree Golf and Country Club will host the ninth annual “The Event” music festival on the driving range at the facility, 2043 Simpson Dantoni Road, Marysville. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and tickets start at $60. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Yuba City K-9 Officers Association. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/4uv6fyc4.
Grass Valley
– The Nevada County Fair will be held at 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley, from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. For more information, visit www.nevadacountyfair.com.
August 14
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
Brownsville
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
Grass Valley
– The Nevada County Fair will be held at 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley, from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. For more information, visit www.nevadacountyfair.com.
Virtual
– The “Powerful By Faith!” Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses will host an online event entitled, “Women of Faith!” to address women and their important roles both in the Bible and in family life. To view the fifth installment of the program, visit jw.org.
August 15
Forbestown
– The Yuba Feather Museum will host an ice cream social at the museum, 19096 New York Flat Road, Forbestown, from 1-3 p.m. Sundaes, brownies and rootbeer floats will be available. For more information, call 675-1025.
Grass Valley
– The Nevada County Fair will be held at 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley, from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. For more information, visit www.nevadacountyfair.com.
Virtual
– The “Powerful By Faith!” Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses will host an online event entitled, “Women of Faith!” to address women and their important roles both in the Bible and in family life. To view the sixth installment of the program, visit jw.org.
August 18
Yuba City
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
August 19
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence Diane Funston will host Poetry Square at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The show features Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. This session will feature Kathabela Wilson, Christopher T. George and Michael Hickey.
August 20
Yuba City
–Hope Point Nazarene Church, Yuba City, is hosting its first “She Matters” women’s conference from 5-8 p.m. The event is for women over 18 and will include keynote speaker Tara Beth Leach with Kaylee Starr Poppinga leading worship. Registration is $35. To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/3y8sigH. For more information, visit hopepointnaz.org/she-matters.
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an Artist Talk at 6 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube channel to discuss the “Birds of a Feather: Native California Indian Art,” exhibit on display at the YSAC gallery.
August 21
Yuba City
– The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way will host its 11th annual Community Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sam Brannan Park on Gray Avenue in Yuba City. The free event aims to connect residents with no- and low-cost programs and services provided by nonprofit and government organizations.
– The Applause Kids! Performance of “Broadway Here We Come!” will take place at 6 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube channel. Based on a collection of Broadway songs, “Broadway Here We Come!” is a musical revue that will feature songs from “Hamilton,” “Wicked,” “Music Man,” “Lion King” and more.
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
Brownsville
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.