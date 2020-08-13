We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
August 13
Wheatland
– CANCELED: The performance of Korn and Faith No More at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, has been canceled.
Colusa County
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– The Stonyford Community Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Town Hall, 249 Market St., Stonyford. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
Grass Valley
– CANCELED: The Nevada County Fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
August 14
Yuba City
– The NorCal Asset Solutions Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 1095 Stafford Way, Suite K, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
– There will be a virtual Twin Cities Memorial Bridge Completion Ceremony at 9 a.m. The public is invited to join Yuba City and its partners for the virtual ceremony on the City of Yuba City Facebook page.
Grass Valley
– CANCELED: The Nevada County Fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
August 15
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
Brownsville
– There will be a certified farmers market from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. Yuba County guidelines will be in place regarding COVID-19 – such as social distancing. Some vendors include local and organic produce, eggs, baked goods, artisan art and jewelry and more. For more information on becoming a vendor, call or text 399-9506.
Grass Valley
– CANCELED: The Nevada County Fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
August 16
Yuba City
– The Yuba-Sutter Marketplace Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from noon-4 p.m. inside near the food court at 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
Wheatland
– RESCHEDULED: Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour, at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, has been rescheduled for Aug. 7, 2021.
Grass Valley
– CANCELED: The Nevada County Fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
August 17
Yuba City
– The Feather River Tea Party Patriots will hold a meeting at Crossroads Community Church, 445 B St., Yuba City, starting at 6:30 p.m. The free meeting will feature guest speaker Nathan Black, the Sutter County Auditor-Controller, and all are welcome to attend. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information, call Larry or Carla at 755-4409.
August 18
Marysville
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The special guest will be artist P.D. Thompson, who also owns Porky’s Ribs in Yuba City with her husband.
August 19
Yuba City
– The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
Marysville
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a Yuba-Sutter Women’s Leadership Conversation at 6 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The panel will include eight women in a variety of leadership positions who will have a discussion around the idea of “look how far we have come in 100 years and how far we still have to go” – following the enactment of the 19th Amendment.
Colusa County
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 26, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
August 20
Colusa County
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
August 22
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.