August 20
Colusa County
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
August 22
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host “March of the Wo-manikins” from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the Teegarden House front lawn, 731 Plumas St., Yuba City. August 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the enactment of the 19th Amendment – giving women the right to vote. Twenty-five artists have each decorated and accessorized a Wo-Manikin to create a collection of art pieces centered around the theme of the women’s suffrage movement and women’s issues today. People will have the opportunity to meet the artists and join a community conversation.
Marysville
– There will be a protest against human and child trafficking from noon to 2 p.m. at Ellis Lake on B Street in Marysville. It’s asked that participants bring signs, a mask, hand sanitizer and water. People are also asked to practice social distancing, stay out of the street and not to block walkways. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/s/savethechildren/3425099860847863/?ti=cl.
Wheatland
– CANCELED: The Elegant Soiree Wine & Culinary Extravaganza, hosted by the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, call the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way office at 743-1847 or visit their website at www.yscunitedway.org.
Brownsville
– There will be a certified farmers market from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. Yuba County guidelines will be in place regarding COVID-19 – such as social distancing. Some vendors include local and organic produce, eggs, baked goods, artisan art and jewelry and more. For more information on becoming a vendor, call or text 399-9506.
Colusa
– The California State Duck Calling Competition, hosted by Kittle’s Outdoor and Sport Co., will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of Tenth and Market Streets in Colusa, starting at 10 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be limited to just the World Champion Qualifier competition: the Butte Sink Regional Duck Calling Contest and the California State Duck Calling Championships. Spectators are welcome but are encouraged to wear facial coverings. For more information, call 458-4868.
August 23
Marysville
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Virtual Art Radio Today Program at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The special guest will be actor and educator Jeff Graham.
August 25
Marysville
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The special guest will be Curt Schroeder, actor, director, retired teacher and The Acting Company co-founder.
Colusa
– There will be a Colusa Community Blood Drive, through Vitalant, from 2-6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay St., Colusa. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
August 26
Yuba City
– The South Sutter County Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 1100 Garden Highway, Suite 400, Yuba City. The blood drive is sponsored by Supervisor Mat Conant, District 5. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
–The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
Colusa County
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 26, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.