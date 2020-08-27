We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
August 27
Yuba City
– The South Sutter County Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 1100 Garden Highway, Suite 400, Yuba City. The blood drive is sponsored by Supervisor Mat Conant, District 5. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
Marysville
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a songwriter workshop, led by Tom Galvin, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/95715335258 or call 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 957 1533 5258.
Colusa
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
August 28
Grass Valley
– The 20th annual Nevada City Film Festival will hold drive-in screenings at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the film will start at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $30 per car with two people and $8 for each additional person. Admission also includes popcorn and two drinks. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/115462731137. For more information, call 362-8601 or email info@nevadacityfilmfestival.com.
– Achilles Wheel will have a virtual performance to celebrate the release of a new live album at 7 p.m. at www.thecenterforthearts.org. The event is free. For more information and to RSVP, visit www.thecenterforthearts.org.
August 29
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
Marysville
– A cleanup event is planned to remove abandoned vehicles from the river bottoms, hosted by 530 Recovery & Everything Off Road and SAYLove. Interested participants are asked to meet around the Grays Beach and Shad Pad area around 8 a.m. For more information, visit the 530 Recovery & Everything Off Road Facebook page.
Brownsville
– There will be a certified farmers market from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. Yuba County guidelines will be in place regarding COVID-19 – such as social distancing. Some vendors include local and organic produce, eggs, baked goods, artisan art and jewelry and more. For more information on becoming a vendor, call or text 399-9506.
Grass Valley
September 1
Marysville
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The event will feature special guest Steve Dilley, the director of VETART and associate professor of art/sculpture at Grossmont College in El Cajon.
September 2
Yuba City
– The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
Plumas Lake
– A Plumas Lake Town Hall meeting will be held virtually via Zoom from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Join Yuba County Supervisor Gary Bradford, Leaders in Yuba County Planning and Public Works and Economic Development Consultant Lon Hatamiya for a virtual Q&A on residential and commercial development, road and transportation projects and economic development in the Plumas Lake and south Yuba County area. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83681470078?pwd=Skg5di85a2hrUTdtUjhycUwxWVdVdz09.