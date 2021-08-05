We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
August 5
Colusa County
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence Tom Galvin will host a virtual open mic event at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The event will include poets, writers and presenters as well as opportunities for audience participation. Join the event by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183.
August 6
Yuba City
– Praise Chapel Yuba City will host a free cooking class for children from 11-17 years old from 5-7 p.m. at 398 Aylor Ave., Yuba City. The theme of the week will be Mexico City, Mexico. There is a $5 suggested donation and reservations are required, call 870-0511.
August 7
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Artisan Community Garden, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, will host a “Blooms in the Garden” floral arrangement workshop from 10-11:30 a.m. The workshop will be led by Melanie, owner of Red Maple Ranch, and participants are asked to bring their own vase, jar or teapot to fill with blooming flowers. A $30 advanced registration fee is required and includes flowers, instruction and light appetizers. Payment can be made to paypal.me/suttercountymuseum and participants are asked to note the number of guests when paying. For more information, email artisancommunitygarden@gmail.com.
– CANCELED: The annual Yuba-Sutter Tooth Fairy Day free children’s dental fair at Veterans Hall has been canceled.
Marysville
– The Marysville Art Club will host “The Hidden Treasures of Marysville,” walking tour from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. The tour will begin at the Marysville Info Center, 317 Fourth Street, Marysville, and will end with a special surprise. The tour costs $25 and includes lunch at the Silver Dollar Saloon. Space is limited. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 740-2418 or stop by the Info Center.
Brownsville
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
August 8
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the All About the Arts Talk Show at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube channel. Joe Moye, Tom Galvin and David Read will take participants through the events and activities going on in the Yuba-Sutter community while sharing information as well as “Weird Art News” and live music. This week’s guest will be Galvin, who will talk about the books he has authored.
August 11
Yuba City
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
Colusa County
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 11, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
August 12
Colusa County
– Dust in my Coffee will be performing at Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Street in Colusa, during this week’s installment of the Colusa Concerts in the Park series, hosted by the city of Colusa. The music will start at 6:30 p.m. and a free line dancing class will be held at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Colusa Recreation Department at 458-4941 extension 108.
August 13
Marysville
– Peachtree Golf and Country Club will host the ninth annual “The Event” music festival on the driving range at the facility, 2043 Simpson Dantoni Road, Marysville. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and tickets start at $60. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Yuba City K-9 Officers Association. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/4uv6fyc4.
August 14
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
Brownsville
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
August 15
Forbestown
– The Yuba Feather Museum will host an ice cream social at the museum, 19096 New York Flat Road, Forbestown, from 1-3 p.m. Sundaes, brownies and rootbeer floats will be available. For more information, call 675-1025.