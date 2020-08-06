We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
August 6
Yuba City
– “Chat with Mat” virtual event, hosted by Sutter County supervisor Mat Conant, will take place at 6:30 p.m. The event will discuss the financial impacts of COVID-19 on Sutter County residents, businesses, farmers and government. For more information and to register, visit www.nutsforconant.com/chat. Video and phone login information will be emailed to participants.
– There will be a Rancher’s Virtual Coffee Hour at 6:30 a.m. to catch up on how summer grazing is going and plans for this fall. To register, visit http://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=29913. The Zoom meeting link will be sent out the night before the event.
– CANCELED: The 2020 Yuba-Sutter Fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marysville
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will have Virtual Spoken Word Open Mic, hosted by Tom Galvin, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89747438327 or call 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 897 4743 8327.
Colusa
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
August 7
Yuba City
– Prescription Drug Drive-Through Take Back, hosted by the Yuba City Police Department, will be from 9-11 a.m. in the Senior Center back parking lot, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. People can turn in their unused or expired medication for safe disposal. Only prescription medications will be accepted. No liquids or needles. Medication can be left in its original container.
August 8
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Yuba City Moose Lodge will host a school supply giveaway beginning at 9 a.m. while supplies last at 205 S Walton Ave., Yuba City. School supplies will be given to any school-aged child – children must be present to get supplies. For more information or to make a donation, contact Tara Croghan at 632-1460.
Marysville
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the Tri-County Music Competition at 3 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The competition is an annual event for music students in first through 12th grade – the event will feature this year’s winners.
Brownsville
– There will be a certified farmers market from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. Yuba County guidelines will be in place regarding COVID-19 – such as social distancing. Some vendors include local and organic produce, eggs, baked goods, artisan art and jewelry and more. For more information on becoming a vendor, call or text 399-9506.
August 9
Yuba City
Marysville
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the Virtual Art Radio Today Program at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The special guest will be composer, arranger and pianist Greg Johnson.
August 11
Marysville
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The special guest will be entrepreneur Chris Bolton.
August 12
Yuba City
– The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
Colusa County
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 26, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
Grass Valley
– CANCELED: The Nevada County Fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
August 13
Wheatland
– CANCELED: The performance of Korn and Faith No More at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, has been canceled.
Colusa County
– The Stonyford Community Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Town Hall, 249 Market St., Stonyford. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
Grass Valley
