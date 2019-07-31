August 1
Yuba City
Opening Day of the Yuba-Sutter Fair will be from noon-11 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, located at 442 Franklin Ave. in Yuba City. The Grandstand Arena event, Malicious Monster Truck Tour & Quad Wars, will begin at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 674-1280 or visit www.ysfair.com.
First Thursday Night will be on Plumas Street in Yuba City from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. The Yuba City Downtown Business Association event offers live music, art, shopping, farmers market and more. For more information, call 755-1620 or visit www.yubacitydowntown.com.
Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way’s Celebration of Service and Awards Breakfast will be at Hillcrest Plaza, located at 210 Julie Drive in Yuba City. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and the program starts at 8 a.m. Admission costs $20. For more information, call 743-1847 or email terry@yscunitedway.org.
The Thursday Farmers Market will be from 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. on Teegarden Avenue between Plumas and Shasta streets in Yuba City. Farm fresh produce and arts and crafts vendors will be onsite. For more information, call 755-1620, email info@yubacitydowntown.com, or visit www.yubacitydowntown.com.
An Artist Reception with Jonathan Beth and Vance Balter will be from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at The Theater Art Gallery, located at 756 Plumas St., Yuba City. Beth’s photography and Balter’s wood sculptures will be exhibited along with gallery resident artists, Rosalynd Bliss, D.Ellen Day, Luisa Leger, Paul Spoto and Janet Todd. The exhibit will continue through Aug. 31. Admission is free.
Stand as 1 Open Mic! will be at Justin’s Kitchen, located at 628 Plumas St. in Yuba City, from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. This is an event for spoken word, poetry readings and other recitations. For more information, call 742-2787, email email@yubasutterarts.org or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
August 2
Yuba City
Kid’s Day at the Yuba-Sutter Fair will be from noon-midnight at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, located at 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. The Grandstand Arena event, Premier Truck & Tractor Pulls, will begin at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 674-1280 or visit www.ysfair.com.
The Acting Company’s performance of “Mamma Mia,” directed by Foster Campbell-McManus, will begin at 7:30 p.m. The theater is located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. ABBA’s songs tell the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 751-1100 or visit www.actingcompany.org.
Children of all ages are welcome to participate in the Artisan Community Garden Fun Friday from 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. For more information, visit the Artisan Community Garden’s Facebook page or email artisancommunitygarden@gmail.com.
Yuba City Police First Fridays will be held from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Senior Center, located at 777 Ainsley Ave. in Yuba City. For more information, call 822-4608.
The ninth annual Son Feast Back to School Extravaganza, sponsored by Restoration Center, will be held at the Sutter County Museum, located at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. This event will include games, hair cuts, community resources and gently used clothing. Children must be present to receive a backpack.
August 3
Yuba City
Military and Senior’s Appreciation Day at the Yuba-Sutter Fair will be noon-midnight at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, located at 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. The Grandstand Arena event, Tuff Truck Racing & Mud Bogs, will begin at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 674-1280 or visit www.ysfair.com.
Plein Air Painting Class with Lila Solorzano Rivera will begin at 10 a.m. at the Sutter County Museum, located at 1333 Butte House Road in Yuba City. Registration for the class is $25 and pre-registration required. Plein air painting class will be taught by local artist Lila Solorzano Rivera. Painting supplies and materials and examples will be provided. For more information, call 822-7141 or visit www.suttercountymuseum.org.
The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m.-noon at Town Square, located on Plumas Boulevard and C Street, Yuba City. Local and regional produce, arts and craft vendors will featured at the market. The market is free to attend. For more information, call 671-2003 for visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
A First Saturday Book Sale sponsored by Friends of the Sutter County Library will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Sutter County Library, located at 750 Forbes Ave. in Yuba City. 100 percent of all sales go directly to Library Services. Donations of gently used books, DVDs and CDs are appreciated.
The Acting Company’s performance of “Mamma Mia,” directed by Foster Campbell-McManus, will begin at 7:30 p.m. The theater is located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. ABBA’s songs tell the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 751-1100 or visit www.actingcompany.org.
August 4
Yuba City
Family Day and First Responders Appreciation Day a the Yuba-Sutter Fair will be from noon-midnight at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, located at 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. The Grandstand Arena event, Twisted Metal Mania Destruction Derby, will begin at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 674-1280 or visit www.ysfair.com.
The Acting Company’s performance of “Mamma Mia,” directed by Foster Campbell-McManus, will begin at 2 p.m. The theater is located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. ABBA’s songs tell the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 751-1100 or visit www.actingcompany.org.
August 5
Arbuckle
Indivisible Colusa County is hosting a Conversations with Community Leaders session at El Jalisciense Restaurant, 301 Fifth St., Arbuckle. Dinner and social will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. The event will feature a conversation with Autumn Gonzalez of NorCal Resist. For more information, visit www.indivisiblecolusa.org or call 454-5056.
August 7
Marysville
Take Me Out to the Ballgame is the theme of this month’s History Talks which will take place at Stassi’s Fourth Ward Tavern, located at 102 Seventh St. in Marysville. The History Talks series is part of the Historic Marysville Art Club which has been part of Marysville’s history since the early 1900s. For more information or to register, contact Judy Mann at 740-2418 or email mannjudy83@yahoo.com.