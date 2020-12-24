We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
December 24
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s candy at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. All proceeds go to benefit the club’s children’s programs.
Colusa County
– The Williams Fire Department, 810 E Street, Williams, will host drive thru Santa visits from 1-3 p.m. Donning masks due to the pandemic, Santa, Mrs. Claus and a few elves will be handing out bags of fruit, nuts, candy and books to children in each vehicle. The Colusa County Office of Education And Literacy For All will also be there handing out free books. Attendees are asked to enter from the intersection of Eight and D Streets. For more information, call 473-2269.
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts and Culture will host a free virtual reading of “The Night Before Christmas” at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. While the final list of readers is being kept a secret, it’s anticipated that viewers will be able to recognize several of those involved.
December 25
Colusa County
– The annual Yuletide Dinner will be served to-go at Friendship Hall at the Trinity Methodist Church, located at 511 Oak St. in Colusa, from 12-1 p.m. Christmas Day. This free holiday meal is open to the community but those interested in receiving a meal must order one in advance. Meal delivery is also available for those unable to travel. To order a meal, contact Barbara at 301-6132. For more information, contact Elizabeth at 228-5339.
December 26
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s candy at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. All proceeds go to benefit the club’s children’s programs.
Marysville
– Swan Tours, led by California Department of Fish and Wildlife naturalists, will take place from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in Yuba County rice fields. This is an excursion into a prime Pacific Flyway overwintering grounds. Tours focus on the ancient tundra swan but participants could also see an assortment of geese, ducks, shorebirds and raptors. Each tour lasts about two hours. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/regions/2/swan-tours.
December 27
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s candy at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. All proceeds go to benefit the club’s children’s programs.
January 2
Marysville
– Swan Tours, led by California Department of Fish and Wildlife naturalists, will take place from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in Yuba County rice fields. This is an excursion into a prime Pacific Flyway overwintering grounds. Tours focus on the ancient tundra swan but participants could also see an assortment of geese, ducks, shorebirds and raptors. Each tour lasts about two hours. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/regions/2/swan-tours.
January 7
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Virtual Poetry and Spoken Word Open Mic, hosted by Tom Galvin, will be at 6 p.m. via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183.
January 9
Marysville
– Swan Tours, led by California Department of Fish and Wildlife naturalists, will take place from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in Yuba County rice fields. This is an excursion into a prime Pacific Flyway overwintering grounds. Tours focus on the ancient tundra swan but participants could also see an assortment of geese, ducks, shorebirds and raptors. Each tour lasts about two hours. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/regions/2/swan-tours.
January 10
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s “All About the Arts Program,” hosted by Tom Galvin, Joe Moye and David Read, will be at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The special guest will be Chris Pedigo, photographer, historian and former Marysville City Council member.