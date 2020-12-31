We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Ongoing
Gridley
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, fishing, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
Colusa County
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset and the visitor center/headquarters, located at the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge, is open (November through February) from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. everyday. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.
January 1
Yuba City
– NOTICE: Due to the first Friday being New Year’s Day, the Yuba City Police Department’s monthly drug take-back event will be on the following Friday, Jan. 8, from 9-11 a.m. behind the Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. This drive-through drop-off event allows people to turn in their unused or expired medication for safe disposal. No liquids or needles will be accepted. Medication can be left in the original container or inside a ziplock bag.
Colusa County
– The Grand Island Fire Protection District will host their annual New Year’s Day breakfast at the station, located at 359 Main St. in Grimes, from 8-11 a.m. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the meal will be served by the firemen this year instead of the traditional serve-yourself buffet and masks will be required. There will also be a curbside option available for those that have trouble with mobility. The meal is free but donations in any amount will be accepted. All proceeds from the meal will go toward the district’s scholarship fund. For more information, contact the Sacramento River Fire Protection District Grand Island Station at 437-2502.
January 2
Yuba County
– Swan Tours, led by California Department of Fish and Wildlife naturalists, will take place from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in Yuba County rice fields. This is an excursion into a prime Pacific Flyway overwintering grounds. Tours focus on the ancient tundra swan but participants could also see an assortment of geese, ducks, shorebirds and raptors. Each tour lasts about two hours. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/regions/2/swan-tours.
January 7
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Virtual Poetry and Spoken Word Open Mic, hosted by Tom Galvin, will be at 6 p.m. via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183.
January 8
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Police Department’s monthly drug take-back event will be held behind the Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City, from 9-11 a.m. This drive-through drop-off event allows people to turn in their unused or expired medication for safe disposal. No liquids or needles will be accepted. Medication can be left in the original container or inside a ziplock bag.
January 9
Yuba County
– Swan Tours, led by California Department of Fish and Wildlife naturalists, will take place from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in Yuba County rice fields. This is an excursion into a prime Pacific Flyway overwintering grounds. Tours focus on the ancient tundra swan but participants could also see an assortment of geese, ducks, shorebirds and raptors. Each tour lasts about two hours. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/regions/2/swan-tours.
January 10
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s “All About the Arts Program,” hosted by Tom Galvin, Joe Moye and David Read, will be at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The special guest will be Chris Pedigo, photographer, historian and former Marysville City Council member.
January 12
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. James Ochsner, director of the Sutter County Library, will be the special guest.
January 15
Yuba City
– The NorCal Asset Solutions Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the conference room at 1095 Stafford Way, Suite K, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
January 16
Yuba County
– Swan Tours, led by California Department of Fish and Wildlife naturalists, will take place from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in Yuba County rice fields. This is an excursion into a prime Pacific Flyway overwintering grounds. Tours focus on the ancient tundra swan but participants could also see an assortment of geese, ducks, shorebirds and raptors. Each tour lasts about two hours. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/regions/2/swan-tours.
January 20
Beale Air Force Base
– The Beale Air Force Base Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Community Activity Center, 17700 Robert Nicoletti Way, Bldg. 2425, Beale Air Force Base. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
January 21
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Virtual Poetry Square, hosted by Diane Funston, will be at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event will feature three special guests.