December 19
Yuba City
Stand as 1 Open Mic! will be held at Justin’s Kitchen, located at 628 Plumas St. in Yuba City, from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. This is an event for spoken word, poetry readings and other recitations. For more information, call 742-2787, email email@yubasutterarts.org or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
Marysville
Yuba Sutter Art’s Applause! will host their annual benefit performance for the Sutter Theater, “Home for the Holidays,” at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, located at 630 E St. in Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. Admission is $25. For more information, call 742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.
December 20
Yuba City
A showing of “Polar Express” will be shown in space 719 (near the food court) at the Yuba Sutter Mall, located at 1215 Colusa Ave. in Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. The Yuba Sutter Mall encourages the community to put on their favorite pajamas and bring blankets and pillows to be comfortable. For more information call 755-2500.
Marysville
Maxwell
The Maxwell Parks and Recreation District Auxiliary will host its fourth annual “Maxwell County Christmas,” on Oak Street in Maxwell from 5-9 p.m. Vendors will line the street at 5 p.m. and the tractor lights parade will begin at 6 p.m. For more information or to participate, contact Kyle Miller at 501-6588.
December 21
Yuba City
SOLD OUT: Casa De Esperanza will host a “Breakfast with Santa,” fundraiser in space 719 (near the food court) at the Yuba Sutter Mall, located at 1215 Colusa Avenue in Yuba City, from 10 a.m. until noon. Families can enjoy breakfast provided by the Early Risers Kiwanis of Yuba City, face painting, a holiday craft and a visit with Santa. In lieu of a fee, families are asked to bring unwrapped pajamas of all sizes to donate to the organization. For more information, visit www.ShopYubaSutterMall.com.
The Yuba-Sutter Scholarship Program’s Father/Daughter and Mother/Son Christmas Dance to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will be held at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, located at 442 Franklin Avenue in Yuba City, from 6-8 p.m. There will be dessert, entertainment, holiday cheer, and more. Tickets cost $25 per couple and $10 for each additional person. Checks can be made payable to the Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds. For more information, tickets or to register, email Jessica Suarez, Scholarship Program Director, at jessicasuarez.affiliates@gmail.com.
Marysville
Rise Up! Youth program for the Performing Arts will host a free “Winter Wonderland,” community event from at 1830 B St. in Marysville, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be live performances of classic winter tunes, craft booth for kids, vendors and more. For more information, call 933-0223 or visit www.riseupys.org.
Colusa
RESCHELED FOR APRIL 17: Comedian Bobby Lee will perform at Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3770 Highway 45. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m. Lee is best known for being a cast member on the television show MADtv from 2001 to 2009 in addition to his roles in the films Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle, Pineapple Express and The Dictator. Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased on the Colusa Casino Resort website. Tables for six can also be reserved for $250. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend. For more information, contact Colusa Casino Resort at 458-8844.
December 22
Yuba City
The annual Christmas Luncheon for the needy and less fortunate will be held on Dec. 22 at Veteran Hall, located at 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle in Yuba City, from noon until 4 p.m. Anyone looking for a warm meal and gently used clothing and essentials is welcome to attend. For more information, to donate or to RSVP, contact Robin Burr at 491-3603 or email robinburr@yahoo.com.
Marysville
Rise Up! Youth program for the Performing Arts will host a free community event from at 1830 B St. in Marysville, from noon until 5 p.m. There will be live performances of classic winter tunes, craft booth for kids, vendors and more. For more information, call 933-0223 or visit www.riseupys.org.
Yuba Sutter Art’s Applause! will host their annual benefit performance for the Sutter Theater, “Home for the Holidays,” at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, located at 630 E St. in Marysville, starting at 2 p.m. Admission is $20. For more information, call 742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.
