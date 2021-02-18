We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Ongoing
Gridley
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, fishing, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
Colusa County
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.
February 18
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Poetry Square, hosted by poet-in-residence Diane Funston, will be at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event will feature Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work.
February 19
Yuba City
– The Sutter County Superintendent’s Office Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be from noon-3:30 p.m. at Boyd Hall, 1895 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate. Appointments are requested to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalnt.org or call 893-5433.
Virtual
– YubaSutter Arts & Culture will host a special observation and virtual presentation in honor of Japanese American Day of Remembrance at 6 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The annual Day of Remembrance is in recognition of President FDR’s signing Executive Order 9066 and the subsequent incarceration of nearly 120,000 Japanese Americans. This will be a special observation and virtual presentation with guest speakers and a report on the recently created Arboga Assembly Center Memorial Site and Interpretive Center.
February 20
Virtual
– The Yuba-Sutter Winter Pow Wow will take place from noon to 6 p.m. The event will include drummers, dancers, a chance to learn about what happens at the pow wow and more. The event will not be open to the public, however, it will be livestreamed online on YouTube at https://bit.ly/2ZppnAn. For more information, call 749-6196 or email pbennett@mjusd.k12.ca.us.
February 21
Marysville
– The St. Joseph Catholic Church Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Parish Hall, 702 C St., Marysville. Facial coverings are required to donate. Appointments are requested to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalnt.org or call 893-5433.
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s All about the Arts Talk Show, hosted by David Read, Joe Moye and Tom Galvin, will be at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. This event offers people an opportunity to learn about arts and culture opportunities in the Yuba-Sutter community.
February 22
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, in partnership with the Sutter County Museum, will host a Scholastic Art & Writing Regional Award Ceremony at 6 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. Some of this year’s local winners and samples of their work will be shared.
February 23
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Artist’s Alchemy will be at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event is hosted by David Read or a guest host – people will have an opportunity to learn about the featured artist, what they do, where they’ve been and what they think about the state of the arts.
February 24
Wheatland
– The Wheatland High School and Community Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Wheatland Union High School gym, 1010 Wheatland Road. Facial coverings are required to donate. Appointments are requested to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalnt.org or call 893-5433.
Virtual
– The University of California Cooperative Extension will host “Working with Ranchers: A Field Guide for Agencies and Nonprofits” from 9-10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Topics to be discussed include basic ranch economics, general overview of ruminant nutrition and reproduction, matching the forage calendar with the production calendar, matching livestock genetics with the environment, capital costs and more. Registration costs $10 and the Zoom link will be provided upon registration. To register, visit https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=33015.
– The University of California Cooperative Extension will host a statewide Prune Day virtual event from 8:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Participants will be able to hear the latest information on research and extension activities related to prune production in California. Participation is free and open to the public. For more information or to register, visit https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=33075.
– Adventist Heart & Vascular Institute at Adventist Health/Rideout is offering a virtual Heart Month presentation at 12:15 p.m. This virtual Heart Health presentation will feature the Adventist Heart & Vascular Institute medical director, cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Patrick Griffith, and two new Adventist Heart & Vascular Institute specialists. The presentation is open to the community but is limited to the first 100 guests. To access the event, visit https://bit.ly/37k8Hij. The meeting ID is 838 3410 7330 and the passcode is 184801.