Ongoing
Gridley
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, fishing, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
Colusa County
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.
February 25
Yuba City
– To celebrate National Children’s Dental Health Month, there will be a “Sutter Smiles” drive-through event from 3-5 p.m. at 1531 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Sutter County families with children ages 0-5 can receive free dental supplies and resources. The event is hosted by the Sutter County Children and Families Commission and Public Health.
Virtual
– The University of California Cooperative Extension and California Cling Peach Board will host a virtual California Cling Peach Day event from 9 a.m.-noon. Topics will include management of brown rot; powdery mildew; peach leaf curl; bacterial blast and canker diseases of peach in California; development of new cling peach varieties and regional test of new process peach selections effects of close tree spacing over 20 years and more. To view the agenda or to register, visit www.ucanr.edu/clingpeach.
February 27
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Education Foundation’s annual “Have a Heart For Kids” run/walk will take place in a new format. Participants are encouraged to complete a 5K or another distance of their choosing in their neighborhood, on a treadmill or wherever, or do something else active. The foundation will offer the opportunity to join others virtually to support those in need in the community. Registration costs $25 for adults and $15 for youth. For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/3uhEKt5.
– Seva Selfless Service, a local nonprofit, will host a food bank event at 11 a.m. in the parking lot of 850 Gray Ave., Yuba City. Groceries will be served in a drive-through format for Yuba-Sutter families in need. For more information, call 218-1545.
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Art Fix event will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. The event will feature a new theme each time – such as art, mixology, live music and more. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.yubasutterarts.org. It costs $15 for each event or $50 to participate in all five.
– Yuba-Sutter Race Dialogues is hosting a workshop on the documentary film “13th” at 5 p.m. via Zoom. This is the second in a series of four workshops on the film. This workshop will engage participants in an exploration and discussion of the challenges of systemic racial disparities that the movie brings to light. To join the virtual workshop, visit https://bit.ly/3tF8Aau.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence Tom Galvin will host Solo Sessions at 1 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event will feature singers and songwriters from around the country.
March 1
Yuba City
– The Feather River Tea Party Patriots will host a meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church, 445 B St., Yuba City. The guest speaker will be candidate for governor Doug Oso. There is no cost to attend and membership is not required. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information, call Larry Virga at 755-4409.
March 3
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Poetry Hour: Notes from the Field at 5 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. People can join a conversation with nationally renowned poet and memoirist Marcelo Hernandez Castillo and poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from around the nation and world. The talks take on a unique theme of art, life and writing for each session.
March 4
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Musician-in-Residence Tom Galvin will host Open Mic: Spoken Word Poetry and Prose at 6 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event will include poets, writers and other presenters and opportunity for audience participation. People can bring their personal work to share or just listen to others.