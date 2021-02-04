We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Ongoing
Gridley
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, fishing, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
Colusa County
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.
February 4
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Open Mic – Spoken Word Poetry & Prose will be hosted by Tom Galvin at 6 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. This event offers an opportunity to bring their work and share if they would like or listen.
February 5
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s Candy from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. All proceeds will go toward their children’s programs.
– The Yuba City Police Department will host its monthly prescription drug drive-through drop-off event from 9-11 a.m. at the Senior Center in the back parking lot, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. This is a drive-through drop-off event where people can turn in their unused or expired medication for safe disposal. No liquids or needles. Medication can be left in the original container or inside a ziplock bag.
February 6
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s Candy from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. All proceeds will go toward their children’s programs.
Colusa County
– The Maxwell Fire Protection District will host a drive-through crab feed at the station, 231 Oak St., Maxwell, starting at 1 p.m. A raffle and auction will also be held. Auction bidding will be open until Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. and items can be viewed at https://app.bidbeacon.com/invite/#73EEWY. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $20 at http://rafflecreator.com/pages/45534/maxwell-fire-department-crab-feed. For more information, call 438-2320.
– RESCHEDULED: “A Colusa County Play,” hosted by the Stonyrose Heritage Society, has been rescheduled for May 8.
February 7
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s Candy from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. All proceeds will go toward their children’s programs.
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s All about the Arts Talk Show, hosted by David Read, Joe Moye and Tom Galvin, will be at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. This event offers people an opportunity to learn about arts and culture opportunities in the Yuba-Sutter community.
February 8
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s Candy from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. All proceeds will go toward their children’s programs.
February 9
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s Candy from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. All proceeds will go toward their children’s programs.
Colusa County
– The Colusa Community Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay St., Colusa, from 2-6 p.m. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, call 893-5433 or visit https://donors.vitalant.org/dwp/portal/dwa and enter the Blood Drive Cod: SMFM012. For more information, call 933-0606.
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Artist’s Alchemy will be at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event is hosted by David Read or a guest host – people will have an opportunity to learn about the featured artist, what they do, where they’ve been and what they think about the state of the arts.
– The Nature Conservancy, in partnership with the Colusa Groundwater Authority, will host a virtual workshop to provide more information about the 2021 Groundwater Recharge Incentive Program. The meeting will begin with a half hour presentation about the program at 11 a.m., followed by an informal question and answer session from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Those interested in attending the Zoom meeting can do so by visiting https://tnc.zoom.us/j/98305529168. For more information, contact Julia Barfield at 916-449-2852, email jbarfield@tnc.org or visit https://colusagroundwater.org/projects/.
February 10
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s Candy from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. All proceeds will go toward their children’s programs.
February 11
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s Candy from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. All proceeds will go toward their children’s programs.
Virtual
– The University of California Cooperative Extension will host a Rice Growers Meeting via Zoom from 9 a.m.-noon. Topics will include weed management, disease management, arthropod management, bird and salmon project updates and emerging weed issues. Registration costs $12. For more information and to register, visit https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=32722.