February 6
Yuba City
The Theater Art Gallery, located at at 756 Plumas St. in Yuba City, will host an artist reception from from 5-7 p.m. There will be art work for view and sale as well as complimentary refreshments. Admission is free.
Stand as 1 Open Mic! will be held at Justin’s Kitchen, located at 628 Plumas St. in Yuba City, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. This is an event for spoken word, poetry readings and other recitations. For more information, call 742-2787, email email@yubasutterarts.org or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
The Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts will host a paint night, Beauty and the Beast Rose, from 6-9 p.m. at 984 Gray Ave. in Yuba City. Admission is $45. This is a family friendly event that will benefit the MCAA music program. For more information, call 749-6157.
Tri-County African American Alliance and Bethel AME Church will host Library Night at the Sutter County Library, located at 750 Forbes Ave. in Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. There will be stories, viewings of photos and historical items from America and Africa to celebrate Black History Month. This event is free but donations are accepted. For more information, call 916-712-3037.
Virgil Atkinson, a local musician will perform live at The Teegarden House, located at 731 Plumas St. in Yuba City, from 5-7 p.m. He will perform original songs by Creed, Bon Jovi, The Eagles and more. For more information, call 645-7061.
Colusa
The 55th installment of the Colusa Farm Show will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th St. in Colusa, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. Admission and parking are free. Over 380 vendors will be onsite to showcase the latest farming techniques and equipment. People are advised to park at the fairgrounds or on side streets in the area, except on Eighth Street because it is a tow away zone. For more information, contact the Colusa Fairgrounds at 458-2641.
February 7
Yuba City
The Acting Company presents, “The Buddy Holly Story.” Performances will be held on the main stage at The Acting Company theater, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased online by emailing info@acting company.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org. Tickets are also available at The Acting Company Box Office, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. The box offie is open Monday through Friday from Noon until 7:30 p.m., except holidays. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
Marysville
“The Vagina Monologues,” an episodic play written by Eve Ensler that covers various issues women face will be presented in the Lee Burrows Theater at Yuba Sutter Arts, located at 630 E St. in Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. The show is a fundraiser for Casa de Esperanza. Tickets cost $20 and may be purchased online at www.yubasutterarts.org or in person at Yuba Sutter Arts, located at 624 E St. in Marysville, Wed. through Fri. from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information, call 742-2787.
February 8
Yuba City
Cornerstone Community Church will host a free community breakfast at the church, located at 700 Washington Blvd. in Yuba City, from 8-10 a.m. A free food pantry will also be available. All are welcome. For more information, contact Cornerstone Community Church at 674-3087.
Sperbeck’s Nursery and Landscape will host a free workshop in celebration of national bird feeding month. Chuck Carroll, a local biologist and bird enthusiast will be a guest speaker. The workshop will be held at 1332 Woodward St. in Yuba City, from 11 a.m. until noon. For more information, call 673-8312.
Alliance for Hispanic Advancement will host a night of comedy at Nu Generation Lounge, located at 876 W Onstott Road in Yuba City. Music will be provided by a DJ and there will also be a raffle. Doors open at 7 p.m and the show will start at 8 p.m. Admission is $20. Proceeds go toward college scholarships for students. For more information, call Sonia at 844-8258 or Wally at 315-6817.
Marysville
Colusa
The Master Gardeners of Colusa County will host a gardening workshop at the Colusa Library – located at 738 Market St. in Colusa – to teach and discuss different gardening topics. Talks will be held from 10 a.m. until noon. Propagation will be the topic of this months discussions. This program is free and open to the public. No registration is required. For more information, contact the Master Gardeners of Colusa County at 458-7671.
Gotcha Covered will perform in Jack’s Lounge inside Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3770 State Route 45 in Colusa, starting at 9 p.m. Must be 21 or older to attend this free show.
The Glenn-Colusa CattleWomen’s and Cattlemen’s Association will host the 29th annual “Holiday Topper Dinner and Dance,” fundraiser in the main exhibit hall at the Colusa Fairgrounds, located at 1303 Tenth St. in Colusa. Cocktails start at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. The $150 couples ticket includes two prime rib dinners, dancing, live music and the chance to win cash prizes. Must be 21 or older to attend. For more information, call Kara Alvernaz at 870-2711 or David Foster at 713-7820.