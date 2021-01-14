We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Ongoing
Gridley
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, fishing, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
Colusa County
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset and the visitor center/headquarters, located at the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge, is open (November through February) from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. everyday. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.
January 14
Virtual
– The Wild & Scenic Film Festival will take place virtually this year and feature more than 100 environmental and adventure films. The event will take place through Jan. 24 and also feature activist workshops, an art exhibition, youth programs and opportunities to interact with filmmakers and special guests. The South Yuba River Citizens League hosts and produces the festival to raise funds for conservation work. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org.
– The University Cooperative Extension will host a virtual San Joaquin Valley Almond Day at 9 a.m. Registration costs $15. To register, visit https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=32644.
January 15
Yuba City
– The NorCal Asset Solutions Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the conference room at 1095 Stafford Way, Suite K, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
– The Wild & Scenic Film Festival will take place virtually this year and feature more than 100 environmental and adventure films. The event will take place through Jan. 24 and also feature activist workshops, an art exhibition, youth programs and opportunities to interact with filmmakers and special guests. The South Yuba River Citizens League hosts and produces the festival to raise funds for conservation work. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org.
– There will be a “Let them Play” rally at 4 p.m. at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St., Arbuckle. Colusa County athletes will join high schools across the state to fight for sports. It’s asked that participants wear a mask, a jersey or school colors and social distance.
January 16
Yuba County
– The 22nd annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. community event will take place at 10 a.m. The speaker will be Charlese “Lisa” Harris, founder and organizer of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity March in the Yuba-Sutter area. The event will take place via Zoom – to join, visit zoom.us and enter the Zoom ID, which is 833 0444 1427 and the passcode is 847696.
– The Ghost of Stephen J. Field Theatre, in association with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, will present “The Multifarious Mystery of Marysville’s Missing Monuments” at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. Chuck Smith will star as the ghost of Supreme Court Justice Stephen J. Field as he surveys the highlights of the region’s history.
– The Wild & Scenic Film Festival will take place virtually this year and feature more than 100 environmental and adventure films. The event will take place through Jan. 24 and also feature activist workshops, an art exhibition, youth programs and opportunities to interact with filmmakers and special guests. The South Yuba River Citizens League hosts and produces the festival to raise funds for conservation work. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org.
– Swan Tours, led by California Department of Fish and Wildlife naturalists, will take place from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in Yuba County rice fields. This is an excursion into a prime Pacific Flyway overwintering grounds. Tours focus on the ancient tundra swan but participants could also see an assortment of geese, ducks, shorebirds and raptors. Each tour lasts about two hours. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/regions/2/swan-tours.
– Riverside Lances, 420 Main Street, Colusa will host a “Christmas Tree Bowling,” event from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The outdoor bowling event will feature giant specialty “bowling” balls that will be used to knock over Christmas trees in lieu of pins. The event will be held rain or shine and the 10 Pin Grill located inside the bowling alley will also be open during the event so attendees can purchase snacks and drinks. For more information, call the bowling alley at 458-8866 or visit www.colusabowling.com.