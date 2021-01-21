We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Ongoing
Gridley
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, fishing, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
Colusa County
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.
January 21
Virtual
– The Wild & Scenic Film Festival will take place virtually this year and feature more than 100 environmental and adventure films. The event will take place through Jan. 24 and also feature activist workshops, an art exhibition, youth programs and opportunities to interact with filmmakers and special guests. The South Yuba River Citizens League hosts and produces the festival to raise funds for conservation work. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Virtual Poetry Square, hosted by Diane Funston, will be at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event will feature three special guests.
January 22
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a virtual conversation at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The conversation will feature “COVID Stories: Making Art in a Pandemic” show curator, Tina Linville, and some of the artists. The exhibition is on view at the Four Fourteen Gallery, 414 Fourth St., Marysville, until Jan. 31. Gallery appointments to see the show are available for the duration of the exhibition by appointment on Thursdays and Fridays between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Masks are required. To make an appointment, email paintingandsculptureoutpost@gmail.com.
January 23
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Virtual Solo Sessions, hosted by Tom Galvin, will be at 1 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event will feature between two and four participants sharing their original works.
January 24
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s “All About the Arts Program,” hosted by Tom Galvin, Joe Moye and David Read, will be at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The special guest will be Carob Bradlyn, Yuba City High School arts educator, photographer and ceramic artist.
January 26
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The special guest will be Chris Thompson, a ceramist – known for his 1,000 Bowls Project and his ceramic works of art. Thompson is a veteran and has been part of the Veterans in the Arts programs as a participant and teaching artist.
January 27
Wheatland
– The Wheatland High School & Community Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the gym at 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
January 30
Yuba City
– The Vitalant Winter Classic Blood Drive will be from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Boyd Hall, 1895 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
February 1
Colusa County
– The Maxwell Community Blood Drive will be held at the Maxwell Baptist Church, 177 California St., Maxwell, from 2-6 p.m. Face masks will be required to donate and appointments are requested to allow for optimal social distancing. Those that donate are asked to bring photo identification as well and eat and drink plenty of water prior to attending. To make an appointment, visit donorvitalant.org and enter blood drive code: SMFM041 or call 893-5433.