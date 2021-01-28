We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Ongoing
Gridley
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, fishing, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
Colusa County
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.
January 30
Yuba City
– The Vitalant Winter Classic Blood Drive will be from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Boyd Hall, 1895 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
Colusa County
– The Knights of Columbus John Paul Council #14112 will host the 14th annual take-out dinner fundraiser in the Holy Cross Catholic Church Hall, 408 Laurel St., Arbuckle, from 3-6 p.m. A meals of barbecue tri-tip, rotisserie chicken, salad, rice and rolls will be served for individuals ($25) and for families ($100). There will also be door prizes, raffles and a silent and live auction. All proceeds from the event go back into the community. For more information, call Joe Lauwerijssen at 300-4270 or Brett Mulqueeney at 219-4152.
February 1
Colusa County
– The Maxwell Community Blood Drive will be held at the Maxwell Baptist Church, 177 California St., Maxwell, from 2-6 p.m. Face masks will be required to donate and appointments are requested to allow for optimal social distancing. Those that donate are asked to bring photo identification as well and eat and drink plenty of water prior to attending. To make an appointment, visit donorvitalant.org and enter blood drive code: SMFM041 or call 893-5433.
February 2
Virtual
– The University of California Cooperative Extension in collaboration with the California Beef Council will offer an online Beef Quality Assurance Training and Certification from 5:30-7 p.m. The event is free and registration is required – to register, visit https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=32813.
February 3
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Poetry Hour: Notes From the Field will be at 5 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event will feature Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, nationally renowned poet and memoirist, in a conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from around the nation and the world.
February 4
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Open Mic – Spoken Word Poetry & Prose will be hosted by Tom Galvin at 6 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. This event offers an opportunity to bring their work and share if they would like or listen.
February 5
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s Candy from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. All proceeds will go toward their children’s programs.
February 6
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s Candy from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. All proceeds will go toward their children’s programs.
February 7
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s Candy from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Marketplace main entrance, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. All proceeds will go toward their children’s programs.
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s All about the Arts Talk Show, hosted by David Read, Joe Moye and Tom Galvin, will be at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. This event offers people an opportunity to learn about arts and culture opportunities in the Yuba-Sutter community.