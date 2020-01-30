We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com; or contact calendar wrangler Veronica Catlin at vcatlin@appealdemocrat.com or 749-4770. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
January 30
Marysville
The Beginning Drama Classes of the Marysville Charter Academy of The Arts present “School House Rock Jr. Live!,” in the Marysville High School south auditorium, located at 12 E 18th St. in Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. The production features classic tunes like, “I’m just a bill” and “Conjunction junction.” General admission tickets cost $5 and are available at the door. For more information, call 749-6155.
The Sikh Community of Yuba-Sutter, in collaboration with the Yuba Sutter Arts Council, is hosting a presentation in honor of the 550th birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder and first guru of Sikhism at in the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, located at 630 E St. in Marysville, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, contact Yuba Sutter Arts at 742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.
January 31
Yuba City
The Acting Company presents, "The Buddy Holly Story." Performances will be held on the main stage at The Acting Company theater, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased online by emailing info@acting company.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org. Tickets are also available at The Acting Company Box Office, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. The box offie is open Monday through Friday from noon until 7:30 p.m., except holidays. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
Marysville
February 1
Yuba City
The Acting Company presents, "The Buddy Holly Story," starting at 7:30 p.m.
The 27th annual Crab Feed hosted by the Rotary Club of Yuba City, will be held in the Main Exhibit Hall at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, located at 442 Franklin Ave. in Yuba City. Cocktails begin at 6 p.m. and dinner will start at 7 p.m. The event will include a live and silent auction, a desert auction, music, dancing, a no-host bar and all-you-can-eat cracked crab and shrimp. For more information, contact Peter Sprague at 518-0140.
Marysville
The TriCounty African-American Alliance and Bethel AME will host an African American History Month Community Kick Off event at the church, located at 115 Fifth St. in Marysville, from 12-6 p.m. The community fellowship block party will include art exhibits, spoken word, community booths, an open mic session, games, comedy and more to celebrate the rich heritage that is black history. For more information, call 742-3393.
Colusa
Bobby Zoppi & the Corduroys will perform in Jack’s Lounge inside Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3770 State Route 45 in Colusa, starting at 9 p.m. Must be 21 or older to attend this free show.
February 2
Yuba City
The Acting Company presents, "The Buddy Holly Story," starting at 2 p.m.
Marysville
The Beginning Drama Classes of the Marysville Charter Academy of The Arts present "School House Rock Jr. Live!," starting at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
February 4
Marysville
Yuba Sutter Arts will host a “Poetry Out Loud,” contest for Yuba County students in grades 9-12 in the Burrows Theater at Yuba Sutter Arts, located at 630 E St. in Marysville, starting at 6 p.m. Students can recite a qualifying poem from memory for a chance to win cash prizes up to $200 and scholarships. Pizza will be served for all guests. For more information call 749-8065.
Colusa
The 54th installment of the Colusa Farm Show will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th St. in Colusa, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. Admission and parking are free. Over 380 vendors will be onsite to showcase the latest farming techniques and equipment. For more information, contact the Colusa Fairgrounds at 458-2641.