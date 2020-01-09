January 9
Marysville
The emotional support dogs from the Yuba County Probation Victim Services and Yuba County Probation Department will visit the Yuba County Library to give children the opportunity to gain confidence and improve their reading skills. Children can participate in a group story time or have some one-on-one time to read to the dogs independently, starting at 3 p.m. This program is free and open to all ages. For more information, contact the Yuba County Library at 749-7380.
January 10
Yuba City
Nationally known artist, Tribute, will perform at Crossroads community Church, located at 445 B St. in Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. Tribute had received several industry awards and has chart-topping songs. This event is free. For more information, call 751-9168.
The California Walnut Conference will be held at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, located at 442 Franklin Ave. in Yuba City, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.. There will be workshops, seminars, lunch and more. For more information or tickets, visit www.wcngg.com.
Marysville
The Marysville Police Department and the Yuba County Office of Education will host a “Coffee with a Cop,” event in the Beckwourth Room at Yuba County One Stop, located at 1114 Yuba St. in Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. Grab a coffee and a treat while interacting with local law enforcement. For more information, contact the Marysville Police Department at 749-3900.
Colusa
DFT Cornhole will host a a cornhole tournament for all experience levels in the banquet hall at Rocco’s Bar and Grill, located at 546 Market Street in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. The buy in is $10 and cash prizes will be awarded to the winners. Food and beverage available for purchase in the restaurant. For more information, call Rocco’s at 458-8646.
January 11
Marysville
The Friends for the Preservation of Yuba County History will host the “Dead of Winter,” cemetery tour, a fundraiser for headstone repairs in the Historic Marysville City Cemetery. Tours will begin at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at 2144 B St. (State Route 70) in Marysville. Several pioneer citizens’ grave sites will be visited and there will be an opportunity to hear their “chilling” stories. Admission is $10. For more information, call 218-0649.
Viking Woodworking and Learning Center, located at 317 S St. in Marysville, will host a kids self defense class at 11 a.m. Registration cost $25 and space in limited. Taught by a long time Kenpo Karate teacher Nathaniel Ricci, kids will learn skills to defend themselves as well as quick, effective “stranger danger” techniques. For more information or to register, visit the Kids Self Defense Class events page on Facebook or call 916-770-0334.
The Marysville Youth and Civic Center, located at 1830 B St. in Marysville, will host its monthly bingo night. Doors open at 6 p.m. and bingo will be played from 7-9 p.m. Ten games cost $15. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Marysville Youth and Civic Center. For more information, call 749-1776.
Swankmasters in the House will perform at the 7 Mile House Hallwood, located at 3178 State Route 20 in Marysville, starting at 9 p.m.
Colusa
The Master Gardeners of Colusa County will host a gardening workshop at the Colusa Library – located at 738 Market St. in Colusa – to teach and discuss different gardening topics. Talks will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. This program is free and open to the public. No registration is required. For more information, contact 458-0570.
The Colusa Rotary Club will host “A Night at the Races,” at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 Tenth St. in Colusa. Cocktails start at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m. and the video races will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $150 per couple and include a dinner of duck or chicken, table wine, $20 in play money and an open bar. Wear your best his and hers crazy hat to enter the crazy hat contest. Proceeds from the event will fund community programs of the Colusa Rotary Club. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Francis Hickel at 681-9787, Jim McGowen at 329-5324, Jason English at 218-7441 or Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
January 13
Marysville
Live Lively Square Dance will host a modern western square dance class at 211 17th St. in Marysville, from 6:30-8 p.m. Admission is $20 per month or $5.50 per week but the first two classes are free. Classes are every Monday. For more information, call 755-0149.
January 15
Yuba City
Wine Down Wednesday, a Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce networking event, will be held at Sutter Buttes Brewing, located at 421 Center St. in Yuba City, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Membership is not required to attend.
Colusa
Studio ABC will host a “Vintage Red Truck,” paint night to raise money for The Stagehands Theater at the Colusa VFW, located at 108 E. Main St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. Registration costs $45 and includes materials and step-by-step instruction from designer Darlene Crites. For more information, visit the Studio ABC Facebook page.
– Help Us Help You: If you are involved in an event that is open to the public – government meetings, clubs, programs, festivals, etc. – please let us know about the event. Email us with the who, what, when, where, why and how at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Make sure to include a phone number.
– Live entertainment: We will at present, publish succinct notices of live entertainment booked at local for-profit establishments. No karaoke, happy hour, games, or adult-themed items. We will print calendar items about bands, performers, comedians, etc. Send the who, what, when, where, why and how to ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Be sure to include a phone number.
Need assistance? Call Veronica Catlin at 530-749-4770.