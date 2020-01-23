We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com; or contact calendar wrangler Veronica Catlin at vcatlin@appealdemocrat.com or 749-4770. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
January 23
Marysville
The emotional support dogs from the Yuba County Probation Victim Services and Yuba County Probation Department will visit the Yuba County Library to give children the opportunity to gain confidence and improve their reading skills. Children can participate in a group story time or have some one-on-one time to read to the dogs independently, starting at 3 p.m. This program is free and open to all ages. For more information, contact the Yuba County Library at 749-7380.
Colusa
The California Rice Commission’s annual grower meetings, which updates rice farmers on the biggest issues facing the industry each year, will be held at Colusa Casino Resort Community Center, located at 3730 State Highway 45 in Colusa, from 8:30- 11 a.m. Speakers will include Tyson Redpath of The Russel Group and Louie Brown of Kahn, Soares and Conway, who will provide updates from Washington, D.C. and the State Capitol. There will also be presentations from David Guy, president of the Northern California Water Association, on water issues and Sarah Moran, vice president international for USA Rice, on international promotions opportunities.
Oroville
The Neverland Express featuring American Idol winner Caleb Johnson presents “BAT, the music of Meat Loaf,” at Feather Falls Casino and Lodge, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $15. VIP Suites cost $200. For more information, call 533-3885.
January 24
Yuba City
The Acting Company presents, “The Buddy Holly Story.” Performances will be held on the main stage at The Acting Company theater, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased online by emailing info@acting company.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org. Tickets are also available at The Acting Company Box Office, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. The box offie is open Monday through Friday from noon until 2 p.m., except holidays. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
Marysville
Yuba Sutter Arts presents “Comedy Night,” in the Burrows Theater at Yuba Sutter Arts, located at 624 E St. in Marysville, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. There will be various stand up comedians, appetizers, and a no-host bar. Admission is $10. For more information, call 742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.
January 23
Yuba City
Yuba Sutter Arts will host Italian Opera Night at Justin’s Kitchen, located at 628 Plumas St. in Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. There will be all you can eat pasta, salad, bread, and more. The event will also include performances by Justin France and friends. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis, the 4G Foundation, and Slice of Respect will host a fundraiser for community member, Jim Leonard. There will be 400 gourmet pizzas during the event at New Earth Market, located at 1475 Tharp Road. in Yuba City, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. For more information, call Tom Walther at 218-3847.
The Sutter Performing Arts will host a night of music and dance with Cadillac Ride in the Sutter Theater, located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City, from 6:30-11 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person or $45 per couple and will be available at the door. This is event will be catered by The Happy Viking.
Marysville
7 Mile House Hallwood Restaurant and Bar will host a comedy night starring Dejan Tyler at 3178 State Route 20 in Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. Must be 21 or older to attend. Admission costs $20 and includes a three comedian show and brisket dinner. There is also a two drink minimum. For more information, visit www.7milehousemarysville.com.
Brain-Body Connections Presentation and Ageless Grace class will be held at Prestige Assisted Living, located at 515 Harris St. in Marysville, starting at 10 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. A free presentation on the power of the brain will followed by Ageless Grace class. Refreshments and snacks will be served. For more information call, 749-1786.
Colusa
Country music singer Chad Bushnell will perform at Jack’s Lounge inside of Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3730 State Highway 45 in Colusa, starting at 9 p.m. Must be 21 or older to attend this free show.
January 26
Yuba City
The largest bridal show in Yuba-Sutter-Colusa will be held at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, located at 442 Franklin Ave. in Yuba City, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. There will be cake and caterer sampling, door prizes, free wedding planning books, live fashion shows, over 80 exhibitors and more. Admission is $7 at the door. For more information, call 673-2200 or visit www.ysbridalshow.com.
