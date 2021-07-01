We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
July 1
Colusa County
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– Kaylee Star will be performing at Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Street in Colusa, during this week’s installment of the Colusa Concerts in the Park series, hosted by the city of Colusa. The music will start at 6:30 p.m. and a free line dancing class will be held at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Colusa Recreation Department at 458-4941 extension 108.
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence will host the Open Mic – Spoken Word Poetry and Prose at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The virtual open mic setting includes poets, writers and other presenters along with opportunities for audience participation. Participants are able to bring their personal work to share or listen in. To join the event, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183.
July 2
Yuba City
– The Acting Company is presenting the virtual performance of “PUFFS” at 7 p.m. An individual viewing ticket costs $20 each or $40 for a family. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theactingco.booktix.com.
– Praise Chapel Yuba City will host a free cooking class for children from 11-17 years old from 5-7 p.m. at 398 Aylor Ave., Yuba City. The theme of the week will be Rome, Italy. There is a $5 suggested donation and reservations are required, call 870-0511.
July 3
Yuba City
– The Acting Company is presenting the virtual performance of “PUFFS” at 2 p.m. An individual viewing ticket costs $20 each or $40 for a family. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theactingco.booktix.com.
– The Yuba-Sutter Off the Leash Dog Park will host a fundraiser event from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at the park, 2050 Wild River Drive, Yuba City. During the event, there will be a raffle, training sessions with behavioral experts, a pet photographer, goodie bags and food trucks. The event is free and raffle tickets cost $5 each. Cash, Venmo, checks and PayPal will be accepted for donations. For more information, visit the Off The Leash Dog Park Facebook page.
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
Marysville
– The Info-Center will celebrate its one-year anniversary with an Open House and Ice Cream Social from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the center, 317 Fourth St., Marysville. There will also be a special presentation on “Cultural and History in Art Form” at 1 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
– The Marysville Youth and Civic Center will host a community carnival at the center, 1830 B Street, Marysville, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The outdoor carnival will feature games, food and prizes. Admission is free and all are welcome to attend. For more information, call 443-2873.
Brownsville
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
Colusa County
– Colusa Casino Resort will host a free concert featuring “Love and Theft” in the courtyard at the resort, located at 3770 Highway 45 in Colusa. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. A fireworks show will follow the concert. For more information, visit https://www.colusacasino.com/entertainment/.
July 4
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Fourth of July children’s parade will begin at 9 a.m. at the corner of Center and Plumas streets in Yuba City. Children ages 0 through 12 can join the parade – attendees are invited to dress up in red, white and blue and decorate their bike or wagon. The parade will go toward the Townsquare Fountain where there will be hotdogs and refreshments. No animals or motorized vehicles are permitted – children’s battery-operated vehicles are permissible. Safety helmets are required by all participants.
– The Yuba Sutter Symphony will present an outdoor concert of patriotic music at 9:15 a.m. at the Yuba City Town Center Fountain on Plumas Street. The free concert will take place during and following the Yuba City Children’s Parade.
Marysville
– The Yuba-Sutter Regional Fireworks Show will take place at approximately 9:30 p.m. at Beckwourth Riverfront Park, 1010 Biz Johnson Drive, Marysville. The soccer field at the park will open at 4:30 p.m. and the community is welcome to bring lawn chairs, blankets and barbecues to enjoy before the fireworks show begins. The show will be visible from both sides of the river.
Wheatland
– The Wheatland Lions Club will host its Fourth of July picnic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wheatland Community Center, 111 C St., Wheatland. Hamburgers and hotdogs will be available for purchase along with chips, soda and water. For more information, visit the Wheatland Lions Club Facebook page.
Brownsville
– The Foothill Volunteer Fire Department will host a Fourth of July safe and sane fireworks show beginning at 6 p.m. at the department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The raffle will begin at 7 p.m. – raffle tickets cost $1 each or six for $5 – and the fireworks will begin at dusk. Attendees are invited to bring California-approved fireworks that will be lit during the show.
Colusa County
– The Sacramento River Fire Protection District Grand Island Station will host their bi-annial Fourth of July breakfast at the station, located at 359 Main St. in Grimes, from 8-11 a.m. All proceeds from the meal will go towards the District’s scholarship fund. New this year, a vendor faire will also be held in conjunction with the breakfast. For more information, contact the Sacramento River Fire Protection District Grand Island Station at 437-2502.
– The Colusa Lions Club will host the fourth annual Jim Davison Rubber Duckie Races along the Sacramento River in Colusa, beginning promptly at 2 p.m. The race begins on the river just east of the boat ramp and continues downstream to the River Road Bridge. All of the proceeds from the event will be used to send Egling Middle School students to Shady Creek. One thousand dollars in cash prizes will be given away to the winners; Winners do not need to be present to win. Rubber Duckie race tickets are $5 and can be purchased at Messick Ace Hardware, 729 Market St. in Colusa, or from any Lions Club member.
– Discover Colusa will host a Watermelon Festival on Main Street in Colusa featuring music, food and entertainment, from 4-10 p.m. At 9 p.m. a fireworks display will begin over the Sacramento River. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.DiscoverColusa.com.