July 15
Colusa County
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– Now & Then will be performing at Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Street in Colusa, during this week’s installment of the Colusa Concerts in the Park series, hosted by the city of Colusa. The music will start at 6:30 p.m. and a free line dancing class will be held at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Colusa Recreation Department at 458-4941 extension 108.
July 16
Yuba City
– Praise Chapel Yuba City will host a free cooking class for children from 11-17 years old from 5-7 p.m. at 398 Aylor Ave., Yuba City. The theme of the week will be Beijing, China. There is a $5 suggested donation and reservations are required, call 870-0511.
Marysville
– The 21st annual Marysville Peach Festival will take place from 4-10 p.m. on D Street in Marysville between First and Sixth Streets. The event will include music, a wide assortment of peach-inspired food, a kids zone, exhibitors and more. For more information, visit www.MarysvillePeachFestival.com.
July 17
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– Casa de Esperanza has partnered with Gracie Barra Bazilian Jiu Jitsu to host a free self defense class for women and girls aged 12 and older to recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Classes will be held at 990 Klamath Lane, Building D Suite 27 and 28, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Space is limited and reservations are required. For more information or to register, contact Amie at 674-5400 or visit the Casa de Esperanza – NorCal Facebook page.
Marysville
– The 21st annual Marysville Peach Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on D Street in Marysville between First and Sixth Streets. The event will include music, a wide assortment of peach-inspired food, a kids zone, exhibitors and more. For more information, visit www.MarysvillePeachFestival.com.
Brownsville
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
Colusa County
– POSTPONED: The taco festival and competition hosted by the city of Colusa has been postponed until July 31 from 4-9 p.m. For more information, visit www.ColusaTaco.com.
July 18
Camptonville
– The Sri Moonshine Music Series will continue at 7 p.m. at the Camptonville Community Center, 15333 Cleveland Ave., Camptonville. The concert will feature two guitarists, Gyan Riley and Peppino D’Agostino. There will be both solo and duet performances with strains of baroque, rock, world and jazz woven together by the artists. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with food and drink available as a benefit for the community center. Tickets cost $30 or $25 for community center members. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit 2021guitar.brownpapertickets.com.
July 21
Yuba City
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
Colusa County
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 11, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
July 22
Colusa County
Virtual
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence Diane Funston will host Poetry Square at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The show features Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. This session will feature Adriann “Just the Pen” Toombs, David Michael Nixon and Dawn Colangelo Leas.
July 23
Yuba City
– The Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be from 1-4 p.m. on the bloodmobile at 871 Gray Ave., Suit A, Yuba City. Donors will receive a coupon for a free sandwich and ice cream. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
– Praise Chapel Yuba City will host a free cooking class for children from 11-17 years old from 5-7 p.m. at 398 Aylor Ave., Yuba City. The theme of the week will be Agra, India. There is a $5 suggested donation and reservations are required, call 870-0511.
July 24
Yuba City
– The Calvary Christian Center, in conjunction with Vitalant, wil host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall, 2620 Colusa Highway, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– POSTPONED: Sutter County Museum’s “Picnic in the Park” event has been postponed but another date has not been set at this time. For more information, call 822-7141.