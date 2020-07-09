We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
July 2
Marysville
– Virtual Spoken Word Open Mic, hosted by Tom Galvin, will take place at 6:30 p.m.via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89747438327 or by calling 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 897 4743 8327.
Wheatland
– CANCELED: Lady Antebellum: Ocean Tour 2020, at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, has been canceled.
Colusa County
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– The Sacramento Valley Museum, 1491 E St., Williams, will reopen for general admission. The museum is open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and admission is free. For more information, call 473-2978 or email sacramentovalleymuseum@gmail.com.
July 3
Yuba City
– Prescription Drug Drive-Through Take Back, hosted by the Yuba City Police Department, will be from 9-11 a.m. in the Senior Center back parking lot, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. People can turn in their unused or expired medication for safe disposal. Only prescription medications will be accepted. No liquids or needles. Medication can be left in the original container or placed in a ziplock bag.
July 4
Yuba City
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– CANCELED: The annual Fourth of July Parade in Yuba City has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A performance by the Yuba Sutter Symphony, which typically follows the parade, has also been canceled.
Marysville
– New California Yuba County will host an Independence Day Auto Show on the corner of Tenth and E Streets in Marysville from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Anyone with a race car, motorcycle, classic car, Hot Rod or four wheel drive vehicle is encouraged to come out and show them off while celebrating the Fourth of July holiday. The group is asking for a $10 dollar donation for entries to help pay for the cost of the event. All entries will receive a certificate of appreciation for the first New California Independence Day Auto Show. For more information, call 906-7738.
– The Marysville Info-Center, a one-stop center for business and visitor resources, will host a grand opening from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 317 Fourth St., Marysville. The grand opening will introduce the community, visitors and businesses to the Info-Center with features like a live historian and representatives from the Yuba-Sutter Lodging Association. COVID-19 safety requirements will be enforced, such as masks and social distancing.
Wheatland
– CANCELED: The annual Fourth of July Wheatland Community Picnic, hosted by the Wheatland Lions Club and the Wheatland chapter of 4-H, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Live Oak
– The Church of Glad Tidings, 1179 Eager Road, Live Oak, will host their fourth annual Fourth of July community picnic from noon-4 p.m. The event is free and will include barbecue hamburgers and hot dogs, watermelon, games, waterslides, volleyball, a zip line, face painting and more. Volunteers are also needed. For more information or to volunteer, call 671-3160.
Brownsville
– There will be a certified farmers market from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. Yuba County guidelines will be in place regarding COVID-19 – such as social distancing. Some vendors include local and organic produce, eggs, baked goods, artisan art and jewelry and more. For more information on becoming a vendor, call or text 399-9506.
Colusa County
– The Colusa Lions Club will host the third annual Jim Davison Rubber Duckie Races along the Sacramento River in Colusa, beginning promptly at 2 p.m. The race begins on the river just east of the boat ramp and continues downstream to the River Road Bridge. All of the proceeds from the event will be used to send Egling Middle School students to Shady Creek. One thousand dollars in cash prizes will be given away to the winners; $500 for first place, $300 for second place and $200 dollars for third place. Winners do not need to be present to win. Rubber Duckie race tickets are $5 and can be purchased at Messick Ace Hardware, 729 Market St. in Colusa, Davison Drug and Stationary, 640 Market St. in Colusa, Fouch & Son Pharmacy, 692 E St., in Williams, or from any Lions Club member.
– The bi-annual Grimes Day Parade will make its way around Grimes starting at 10 a.m. The parade will kick off at Grand Island Elementary School and head west on E. Leven St. before turning onto Third St. The procession will then turn left onto Poundstone St. before turning onto Fifth St. and heading back to the schoolyard.
– The Sacramento River Fire Protection District Grand Island Station will be selling to-go lunches at the firehouse, 359 Main St. in Grimes, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The $8 takeaway meal includes a choice of hamburger, cheeseburger or jalapeno cheddar sausage sandwich served with chips, salad and a drink. For more information, contact the Sacramento River Fire Protection District Grand Island Station at 437-2502.